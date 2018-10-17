RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a Make a Difference Day Halloween Haunted House for youth in grades kindergarten through eight from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Lakeview Community Center, 201 Gould St.
While there is no admission fee to the, a donation of a nonperishable food item is requested. Food collected will be donated to a local food bank as part of Make a Difference Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.