RACINE — Booths are still available for the Lutheran High School Ladies Guild Harvest Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave. Call 262-633-3281 for an application.
