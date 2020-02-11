Hart elected to lead Racine Community Foundation

RACINE — When the Racine Community Foundation Inc. held its annual meeting in December, Ted Hart was elected to serve as Board chair following outgoing Board chair Russ Weyers.

Other officers elected are: Kevin McCabe, vice chair of Donor Development; Bill Streeter, vice chair of Grants; Steve Johnson, treasurer and vice chair of Finance; David Novick, vice chair of Investments; and Cory Sebastian, secretary.

New members elected to the board of directors are Greg Anderegg, Michelle Gabor, Kate O’Brien and Peter Wyant. Roger Dower retired from the board after serving three consecutive three-year terms.

Continuing board members are Kathy Ciszewski, Steve Donovan, April Johnson-Howell, Brian Lauer, Eric Olesen, Richard Ruffo and Russ Weyers.

Since 1975, the Racine Community Foundation has been improving the quality of life for citizens of Racine County by making grants to local nonprofit organization, providing scholarships for local students and managing organization endowment funds. For more information, go to racinecommunityfoundation.org or call 262-632-8474.

