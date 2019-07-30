{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Harborfest: Celebrating Racine & Kenosha Counties is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Harborfest is in its fifth year and invites nonprofits in Racine and Kenosha counties to participate in the event to create a connected region thriving on communal growth. The free event is open to the public and allows nonprofits to exhibit their services, resources and needs, as well as network with other nonprofits.

“Through this event, our community connects and learns about organizations that can benefit them and opportunities for volunteering," said Michael Polzin, CEO of Leeward Business Advisors and Founder of Harborfest. "It also provides the exhibiting organizations a means to connect with each other and increase their community services through collaboration.”

Each year, Harborfest awards Outstanding Impact Awards in youth, education and community. Last year’s winners included the Kenosha/Racine Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Girl Scouts of Southeastern Wisconsin and the Kenosha Public Library.

Sponsorships from local community businesses fund the event. For more information, email harborfest@leewardba.com or call 262-358-4116, ext. 115.

