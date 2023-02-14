CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering Tiny Tot Tuesdays for youth ages 2 to 4.
Each 90-minute program is designed for young children, accompanied by an adult. Children will spend the majority of their time outside engaged in hands-on exploration throughout all of the seasons. The themed schedule:
- March 28: "It’s Maple Sugar Time"
- April 25: "Sensing Spring"
- May 23: "Tadpole Tea Party"
- June 27: "Playscape Play Day"
- July 25: "Frog Frolics"
- Aug. 22: "Life in a Log"
- Sept. 26: "Seed Search"
- Oct. 24: "Squirrel Tales"
Sessions run from 9 to 10:30 am. The cost is $15 per session. Registration is required; email info@RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.