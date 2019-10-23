{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Free Halloween candy screening will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St. (front entrance by flags). Children can come in costume for trick-or-treating.

