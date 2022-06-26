Greiveldinger takes Best in Show

RACINE — Alex Greiveldinger was the Best of Show winner for “Face the Music Show,” the June invitational at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St. The show runs through June 30.

Greiveldinger’s winning artwork is titled “Sunny Side Up” and is done in pen and ink on vellum. He has had a love for drawing and painting all his life and has been taking art classes at Wustum Museum for 15 years. His painting mediums are oil, acrylic and a bit of watercolor. In drawing he uses pencil and/or pen and ink.