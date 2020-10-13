Great Lakes Awareness Day is Oct. 24

RACINE — The Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps (Great Lakes CCC) will hold the Great Lakes Awareness Day from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

As part of its Reduce the Runoff initiative, the Great Lakes CCC is offering free assessments of yards by a qualified landscape professional to see if water-friendly practices like turf aeration, soil amendments, rain gardens or storm water trees would be suitable. The Great Lakes Awareness Day will provide information about these practices that serve to enhance the health of turf grass and the beauty of the landscape, while protecting and conserving the quality of the Great Lakes and its shoreline at the same time. Attendants of the event will be eligible to receive a free turf aeration treatment of their lawn.

When rainwater runs off, it carries pollutants into storm sewers and our waters, contributes to periodic flooding, and erodes bluffs and shorelines. The fall season is an ideal time for bluff and shoreline property owners to evaluate areas impacted by the natural dynamic action of Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Awareness Day will provide property owners and those who care about the Great Lakes with resources and knowledge to protect Lake Michigan.