Grants available for youth-led projects through Youth as Resources

RACINE — Groups of youth with innovative solutions to help create positive community impact are welcome to apply for Youth as Resources (YAR) grants.

This program supports the involvement of young adults as integral community members. Each grant proposal is reviewed by the YAR board which is comprised of Mitchell Community School students. Members of the YAR board attend and actively participate in meetings where they review grant applications, submit questions, attend project presentations, make funding recommendations and monitor previously funded projects through site visits and written reports.

Projects that receive funding from the board are youth-led and creatively address specific community needs or problems, such as environmental, social and cultural awareness issues. Any group of youth (up to age 24) from community organizations, religious communities, schools, classrooms, clubs, service groups and other nonprofit organizations may apply for a YAR grant up to and including $1,000.

Application deadlines include Oct. 21, Jan. 20 and March 17. The YAR board reviews all applications the week following the deadline. After the initial review, projects who are being considered for funding will be asked to submit a video presentation. Funding decisions will be made after the board reviews the presentations.

To apply, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/YAR.