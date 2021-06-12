Grant awarded to Racine Heritage Museum for Case archives

RACINE — A grant was recently awarded to the Racine Heritage Museum by CNH Industrial America in support of the museum’s Case archival collection.
The money is designated to fund one year of the museum’s work in processing and conserving the complete documentary collection, which spans more than 150 years of the Case Company’s history in Racine and around the world, according to Christopher Paulson, Racine Heritage Museum executive director.
Today, Case IH Agriculture Equipment and CASE Construction Equipment are brands of CNH Industrial, a leading global manufacturer of capital goods.
CNH Industrial supported this grant because it understands the value that this project will bring to the museum (and its efforts to properly archive such an extensive collection), the greater Racine community and the entire community of people who are passionate about the history of our brands, according to Michelle Javaherian, community relations at CNH Industrial.
Turned over to the museum by the company between 2002 and 2005, when it was previously known as CNH Global, the CASE archive is an extensive collection that tells the story of the Case brand in Racine, from the company’s 1842 founding through the 1990s, when it became known as CNH. It consists of 3,200 linear feet (more than 3 million pages) of documentary material; seven file cabinets filled with engineering drawings; 400 films; more than 10,000 slides; 300 sales ledgers; and three-dimensional materials. It also includes a wide-range of media.
Support
Since acquiring the archive, the Racine Heritage Museum has worked to identify, sort and prioritize some of the materials, and has raised significant financial support for the collection, including a $125,000 grant from Racine County which was used to construct a storage building for it.
“Over the years we’ve made a lot of progress with the CASE collection, and we’ve had tremendous support from Racine County to get us started,” Paulson said. “But we still have a long way to go, and have not had the resources to move to the next part of the process.”
The CNH Industrial grant will allow the museum to move forward in processing the collection according to Paulson. It will support expanded hours for RHM’s professional curator and provide for archival storage materials and conservation supplies, which will enable the processing of a portion of the archive into a safe, accessible and retrievable state. The year of work funded by the grant will be the first of a four-year effort, with the objective of completing the collection’s processing and making it available for research.
Once cataloged and accessible, the CASE collection will serve as a major, international resource for research and scholarship, as well as a critical sustaining revenue source for the museum, according to Paulson.
Volunteers
Processing of the CASE Archival Collection has also been aided by a group of dedicated volunteers that includes company retirees, collectors and others with knowledge of Case’s history. They include Jimmy Thelen, editor of the J.I. Case Collectors Association; Harold Ralston, longtime company engineer; Tammy Knudsen, company retiree; and Patrick Bohon, RHM board member.
Timothy Taggart, RHM board chair, has also been helping process the collection. Among the many memorable documents Taggart said he’s found are a 1913 sales record for a Case engine sold to Henry Ford in Dearborn, Mich.; and records of Case materials shipped to Russia during the time of the Russian Revolution, along with claims made through Lloyd’s of London.
“These documents show that Case was a multinational company early on,” Taggart said. “They are just a few of the many different types of documents I’ve come across. There is so much there. It is an amazing opportunity for our organization and our community, to have this world history.”