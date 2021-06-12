Grant awarded to Racine Heritage Museum for Case archives

Support

Since acquiring the archive, the Racine Heritage Museum has worked to identify, sort and prioritize some of the materials, and has raised significant financial support for the collection, including a $125,000 grant from Racine County which was used to construct a storage building for it.

“Over the years we’ve made a lot of progress with the CASE collection, and we’ve had tremendous support from Racine County to get us started,” Paulson said. “But we still have a long way to go, and have not had the resources to move to the next part of the process.”

The CNH Industrial grant will allow the museum to move forward in processing the collection according to Paulson. It will support expanded hours for RHM’s professional curator and provide for archival storage materials and conservation supplies, which will enable the processing of a portion of the archive into a safe, accessible and retrievable state. The year of work funded by the grant will be the first of a four-year effort, with the objective of completing the collection’s processing and making it available for research.

Once cataloged and accessible, the CASE collection will serve as a major, international resource for research and scholarship, as well as a critical sustaining revenue source for the museum, according to Paulson.