Grandson honors grandmother by publishing book

Name: Iona Post with illustration by Tatiana Yvette Contreras

Age: 82 (published posthumously)

Connection to Racine County: Iona Post was a Racine resident who died on Thanksgiving Day, 2019. Her grandson, Christopher Rosin, dedicated his book, “The Immortality Recipe,” to his grandmothers (also including Sharon Rosin), and he kept his promise to help Post publish her own children’s Christmas picture book.

Occupation: Former homemaker

Title of the book and publisher: “The Little Pine Tree,” Amazon KDP

Synopsis of the book: When Little Tree gets bullied by Big Tree, he finds out that he has the power to be amazing.

Was this the author’s first book? Yes.

Where is the book available for purchase? Amazon.com

Is the book available at the library? A purchase request can be submitted to them online by any interested library patron.

Website readers can look for more information: https://tinyurl.com/TheLittlePineTree

