Grandpa Time:

I saw a t-shirt, “I Speak Fluent Toddler” and I can relate.

Tannerbert amazes me with his growing vocabulary but you still have to listen carefully because it is a mix of English and toddler speak.

Watching him and Kai interact is fun. In spite of there being a 3 ½ year age difference between the two, they play well together. Well, most of the time.

Tannerbert has been Kai’s mini-me, following him around and having to do what he does. Amy got them some sort of Ghostbusters Proton wand and they go though the house looking for ghosts. “Who you gonna call? I ask and Tannerbert answers, “Ghostbusters!”

I walked in on Kai playing a video game and Tannerbert was by his brother’s side, yelling at the screen and getting excited. He’d look at me and say, “Granpa, look. Kai-Kai...” He was getting more excited about Kai’s progress than Kai was.

However, it is not always smooth sailing. Tannerbert knows how to frustrate his brother.

We celebrated Christmas at my Dad’s and Kai was getting frustrated when Tannerbert insisted on playing with Kai’s new toys instead of his own, age appropriate toys that he just received.

Tannerbert has also learned how to “push his brother’s button’s.” If Kai says, “I’m the Black Panther,” Tannerbert says, “I’m Black Panther” And then they will go back and forth until Kai is in tears.

Take a deep breath, we remind our oldest grandson. He is a toddler and there is no reasoning with a toddler. Truth be told, Tannerbert is fixated with Spider-Man but he sure knows how to push his brother’s buttons.

Recently, I got called upon to babysit. Because Amy was getting her hair done, I had no idea what color it would be when she returned or how long it would take. I don’t mind babysitting but I don’t do diapers.

Things got quiet. This is unusual and troubling when watching the free range grandchild. This kid will run in place while letting everyone know he’s running.

I checked the kitchen and there he was, standing in the corner.

“Did you go “poo-poo”? I asked.

“No!” he told me.

“Get over here,” I commanded in my best Homer Simpson voice.

The kid ran. I caught him. He smelled stinky. It was bad. I got his diaper off and cleaned him up but not without some mishaps. I had him lay there for a bit as I cleaned things up. He looked at me with puppy dog eyes and asked, “All done?”

I told him yes and he said, “Ok! Thank you.”

I got thanked for changing a diaper. Or was he thanking me for letting him go?

It’s not the first time the kid has said thank you and hopefully not the last. Even though we call him the feral one, at the age of 2 ½, he’s actually quite polite, saying please and thank you.

Last fall, we took the kids up to the “Rez.” Amy is a part of a Native American Women’s Hand Drum group and she had a practice. It was a six-hour trip, the longest we had traveled with the grandkids, but they did fairly well. At one point, I checked the rear view mirror and they had broken into Tannerbert’s diaper bag and were throwing diapers at each other. I found it amusing but didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to hear that dreaded “Are we there yet?” As long as they weren’t hurting anyone and they were preoccupied, I was ok with it.

When we stopped, Amy found the empty diaper bag and made a comment. I told her they were throwing them at each other. She missed it.

When we got close to Grandma Tinker’s house, I explained that these women were their grandmothers and aunties. As may of you know, I have been teaching the kids some basic Ojibwe.

Ever since Tannerbert was little, I have said, gawiin instead of no. All I have to do is look at him and say gawiin and he stops dead in his tracks.

I told both kids that they should say, “Boozhoo, aniin” when they see the women. That’s an Ojibwe greeting. Tannerbert looked at me and said, “Gawiin.” I had never heard him say that word but he did that afternoon.

The next day, we were looking for a nice diner to eat breakfast at but as soon as the kids saw a McDonald’s all I heard was “Fwench fry” and “We want McDonald’s.”

We nearly had a melt down. First, McDonald’s doesn’t serve “Fwench fry” for breakfast and they didn’t have indoor seating. Even though we could get a much better breakfast at a local restaurant, these kids are conditioned to go to McDonald’s. As foodies, it’s breaking Amy’s heart.

I found a local restaurant but while they had tables available, due to staffing shortages, they wait would be 45 minutes before they’d take our order.

Guess where we ended up? Kwik Trip for corn dogs.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II, and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.

