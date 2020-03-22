Grandpa Time: What's in a name?

My dad’s grandmother insisted on calling him Joey, even though his name was Terry. I don’t know why and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t either.
I was in my 20s before I realized that Junior, Butch and Wootze weren’t my uncles’ and aunts’ real names.
My own son was called Elvis in the church nursery and to this day, there are still some people, not many, who refer to him as such.
Names. They identify us. They define us. And sometimes they are not what we think they are.
Considering my own family’s history with names, why would it be any surprise that my own grandchildren would be called something other than their actual names?
A couple of weeks before Kai’s birth, my daughter had an ultrasound and it indicated that this baby was 10+ pounds. My wife jokingly said, “Hey, hey, hey…it’s Fat Kaibert!”
Well Kaibert stuck, sort of. I started calling the little tyke Kaibert, as well as posting dozens of pictures of Kaibert on Facebook. The next thing you know, people in the community were calling him Kaibert! And then when the kids were out shopping, people they didn’t know would recognize Kaibert from Facebook and stop them and say “Hello Kaibert.”
You have free articles remaining.
My son-in-law acted as if he didn’t like the name and went as far as setting up an online petition to gain sympathy and support for the name Kai. But Facebook took down the petition. I’m not sure why but they probably thought it was “fake news.”
When my daughter got pregnant with her second son, I thought that they should name the baby Tai. That way I would have a Kaibert and a Taibert, but they had different ideas. Instead they chose to name him Tanner David.
Well Kaibert and I discussed his brother’s name over breakfast, and I asked him, “Should we call him Taibert or should we call him Tannerbert.” Kaibert thought about it and said, “Tannerbert!” Well Tannerbert it was.
I mentioned that the ultrasound indicated that Kaibert was going to be a big baby. In fact, he was over 11 pounds when he was born. Although Maria made a valiant effort to give birth naturally, a decision was finally made to take the baby by caesarean. For the second baby, the decision was made ahead of time.
That meant Grandma and Grandpa took Kaibert while mommy gave birth to Tannerbert. Several hours later, we brought Kaibert back to the hospital to meet his brother. Dad had the little guy in his hands, and he looked at Kaibert and asked, “What’s your brother’s name?” Sheepishly, Kaibert looked at his brother and then his dad and said, “Tannerbert!”
Kaibert knows his name is Kai. He indulges Grandpa. One day, he got a haircut and I acted like I didn’t know who he was, and he said, “It’s me Grandpa, Kaibert!”
Tannerbert is about 10 months old. He gets into everything. And he’s starting to talk. Well not words as we know them, but he carries on a conversation. Well the three of us were on the couch, Tannerbert, Kaibert and me when Kaibert looked at Tannerbert and said, “Tanner, you should call him Grandpabert!”
I don’t know how long I’ll be able to get away with calling them Kaibert and Tannerbert but until then, I’m going to have some fun with it. There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it’s the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.