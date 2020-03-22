Grandpa Time: What's in a name?

When my daughter got pregnant with her second son, I thought that they should name the baby Tai. That way I would have a Kaibert and a Taibert, but they had different ideas. Instead they chose to name him Tanner David.

Well Kaibert and I discussed his brother’s name over breakfast, and I asked him, “Should we call him Taibert or should we call him Tannerbert.” Kaibert thought about it and said, “Tannerbert!” Well Tannerbert it was.

I mentioned that the ultrasound indicated that Kaibert was going to be a big baby. In fact, he was over 11 pounds when he was born. Although Maria made a valiant effort to give birth naturally, a decision was finally made to take the baby by caesarean. For the second baby, the decision was made ahead of time.

That meant Grandma and Grandpa took Kaibert while mommy gave birth to Tannerbert. Several hours later, we brought Kaibert back to the hospital to meet his brother. Dad had the little guy in his hands, and he looked at Kaibert and asked, “What’s your brother’s name?” Sheepishly, Kaibert looked at his brother and then his dad and said, “Tannerbert!”

Kaibert knows his name is Kai. He indulges Grandpa. One day, he got a haircut and I acted like I didn’t know who he was, and he said, “It’s me Grandpa, Kaibert!”