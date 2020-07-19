Grandpa Time: Understanding the times we live in

I was shocked, outraged and saddened when I saw the images of George Floyd laying in the street, a police officer’s knee on his neck. I was grieved when I saw the images of Minneapolis on fire. And I had hope when I saw peaceful protests taking place across the country.
Like most Americans, I felt a wide range of emotions in such a short time and all I could think of is what does the future hold for my grandchildren?
My maternal grandfather was born on the White Earth Ojibwe Reservation in northern Minnesota and was not considered a citizen of the United States until 1924. When he moved to Racine, his co-workers called him Chief. I am sure they did not mean that is a respectful way.
Amy’s grandparents came to this country from Mexico. Her father was a migrant worker. No matter how hard they tried to fit in, they could not hide from their skin color.
My son-in-law is black.
You see I have skin in the game! My grandchildren are bi-racial growing up in a world that still looks at skin color as a mitigating factor and there is no telling what challenges that they will face. But if I can make a difference in their life, I will do all that I can.
That includes teaching them to respect all nations. In our Ojibwe culture, we have a medicine wheel made up of four different colors — white, yellow, red, and black. Each color represents one of the four races of man and each is equal in the circle.
As my elders have taught me, each “race” was given a teaching that when brought together, paints a whole picture. Over time, each “race” saw their teaching as the most important and stopped sharing. This led to division.
However, my grandchildren are taught that we are equal in the eyes of God and below the surface we are all the same. Using the medicine wheel, they will know that yes, there are differences but, we all belong in the circle and all have an equal voice.
My grandchildren are also taught to celebrate who they are. That means acknowledging their cultural background, learning about these cultures and celebrating them, whether it’s their Ojibwe, German, Mexican, Apache, Italian or black culture, they are being taught to be proud of who they are.
One of my proudest moments as a grandfather, was taking my grandson into the Pow Wow Circle, amongst my friends and relatives, and walking him around that circle. But just as important has been exposing him to aspects of each culture that represents who he is.
Finally, it is about having frank and honest discussions about race, prejudice, hatred and racism. Considering Kaibert is 4 and Tannerbert is 1, those discussions aren’t real deep. But do not let their age fool you. They understand more than they let on.
I know a day is coming when I will take my grandsons to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn. We will explore the history of racism in the United States and reflect on the death of Martin Luther King Jr. Afterwards we will have an open discussion, exploring their feelings and what we can do to make this a better place to live.
Until then, we will take it day by day.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II, and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
