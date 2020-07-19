Grandpa Time: Understanding the times we live in

As my elders have taught me, each “race” was given a teaching that when brought together, paints a whole picture. Over time, each “race” saw their teaching as the most important and stopped sharing. This led to division.

However, my grandchildren are taught that we are equal in the eyes of God and below the surface we are all the same. Using the medicine wheel, they will know that yes, there are differences but, we all belong in the circle and all have an equal voice.

My grandchildren are also taught to celebrate who they are. That means acknowledging their cultural background, learning about these cultures and celebrating them, whether it’s their Ojibwe, German, Mexican, Apache, Italian or black culture, they are being taught to be proud of who they are.

One of my proudest moments as a grandfather, was taking my grandson into the Pow Wow Circle, amongst my friends and relatives, and walking him around that circle. But just as important has been exposing him to aspects of each culture that represents who he is.

Finally, it is about having frank and honest discussions about race, prejudice, hatred and racism. Considering Kaibert is 4 and Tannerbert is 1, those discussions aren’t real deep. But do not let their age fool you. They understand more than they let on.