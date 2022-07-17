Grandpa Time: There's no retirement for grandpas

David Maack
The grandkids got me a T-shirt for Father’s Day that read, “I’m not retired, I’m a professional Grandpa.”
I actually bought it but they gave it to me. They don’t have jobs, yet, but with everything Kai wants, we told him he needs to get a job. He looked perplexed but we suggested he apply at Culver’s. He does like their chicken strips.
Since retiring, I’ve become a professional babysitter. Actually to be a “professional” you have to get paid. This babysitting gig is costing me money! But am I complaining? Only to their parents. A little guilt goes a long way.
When I took the job, I was determined that we would spend as much time as possible outdoors. These kids watch way too much TV and they need the fresh air. So far, it’s going pretty well.
Gardening, a family activity.
Submitted
Amy and I are also trying to expose them to different experiences. Recently, we took them up to Milwaukee for a program at the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center’s Native Wellness Garden. There were several activities going on including the harvesting of sweetgrass and sage, two of our sacred medicines.
One of our native elders was planting her garden and she was kind enough to explain to Kai and Tannerbert what she was doing. When Kai asked if he could help, she patiently taught him how to prepare the garden and let him plant and water some seeds.
After the program was over, we jumped in the car and ran down to Racine’s Juneteenth Celebration. Earlier in the week, Kai and I stopped at the Bryant Center to see comedian B.D. Freeman and to buy matching Juneteenth Day t-shirts. B.D. engaged Kai in conversation and had him laughing the whole time.
David Maack, left, and his grandson pose with Caron Butler.
Submitted
Because Kai and Tannerbert are biracial, we feel strongly that they learn about their Indigenous, European and African ethnic heritages and attending both the event at the Native Wellness Garden and the Juneteenth Day Celebration were good opportunities to have fun while also educating them without them realizing it. Who says education cannot be fun?
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and Racine’s Celebration has been a longstanding tradition in our community. At the event, we ran into their Uncle Willie McDonald, met basketball great Caron Butler and learned more about this historic event in our history.
I’m ashamed to say that in our 32 years living in Racine, this was the first time we ever attended this event. However, it will not be our last.
A couple of weeks ago, Amy and I participated in a blood drive at the Milwaukee Zoo. This gave us an opportunity to show the grandkids the importance of giving back, while also having some fun at the Zoo.
Although it was one of the hottest days of the year, the kids did great except for Kai and I fighting over who would sit on the dragon on the carousel ride. Amy stepped in and said Kai could ride it first and then I could. However, I had to pull him off of it when he refused to relinquish his seat!
While I don’t get paid for watching my grandkids, I get rewarded by seeing life through their eyes and the hugs and kisses from these two are an added bonus. Even if I have to trick Tannerbert into giving me a hug.
And every so often, Kai just wants to come over and sit with me on our patio. It is there that we have deep talks about life-the latest Happy Meal toy and the adventures we will take. No amount of money can equal that.
There is no better job than being a grandfather.
What the world was like when your grandparents were born
What the world was like when your grandparents were born
Independent since 1776, the United States of America is 243 years old. With the
average life expectancy now hovering around 80 years, that means the entire history of the country—from powdered wigs to the Internet of Things—spans a little more than just three back-to-back modern human lifetimes. Historically, America is a young country.
The centenarians who defied the odds and lived to be 100 today could have grandparents who were alive in 1860, provided that both their parents and grandparents gave birth at the age of 30. For a 20-year-old whose parents and grandparents both gave birth at 20, their three-generation lineage would date back only to 1960—a full century later.
A lot happened during that century. If someone said "British invasion" at the beginning of it, Redcoats with muskets would likely have come to mind. Just beyond the other end of that timeline, however, the same utterance would have probably sparked a conversation about The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Chances are good that your actual grandparents were born somewhere in between.
You may also like: 100 iconic photos that capture 100 years of world history
Getty Images
1860
By 1860, the United States was a country that could no longer sidestep a reckoning over the question of slavery. It was an open wound that had been festering since Congress punted on the issue with the Missouri Compromise two generations earlier in 1820. With the election in 1860 of anti-slavery presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln, South Carolina seceded from the Union. It was the point of no return. War between the North and South was now inevitable.
George Barnard/LOC // Wikimedia Commons
1861
In 1861, the opening shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter, South Carolina. The Civil War would rage for four years, killing more than 600,000 Americans at the hands of other Americans. To finance the war, the government created what would go on to become an American institution: the income tax. Also, a new era in communication was ushered in that year when the completion of the transcontinental telegraph rendered the famed Pony Express obsolete.
Alexander Gardner/LOC // Wikimedia Commons
1862
Thanks to ghastly new weapons like the Gatling gun,
grandparents of the oldest Americans in 1862 were growing up as towns like Antietam, Shiloh, and Manassas transformed into graveyards. As the war dragged on, the country's landscape changed. West Virginia broke away from Virginia and became its own state while the Homestead Act sent waves of Americans, including freed slaves, pouring into the interior of the country under the promise of free land.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1863
The Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, officially granted freedom to any slaves held in rebel states. Because Confederate states were already in rebellion and therefore not taking orders from the Union, and because the proclamation did not apply to Union states, the order did nothing to change the status of slaves. Still, the Emancipation Proclamation did pave the way to the eventual emancipation of all people; making your young grandparents among the first children in American history to grow up in a country where human beings were not bought and sold at auctions alongside farm equipment and animals.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1864
While
war raged at home, the nature of war and global alliances were changing overseas as 12 nations came together in 1864 to sign the first Geneva Convention. November would also take on a whole new meaning for generations of Americans as President Lincoln formally established Thanksgiving as a national holiday.
Everett Historical // Shutterstock
1865
In 1865, the Civil War finally passed into history when Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox Court House. Shortly after, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, but storm clouds were on the horizon. That same year, a famous actor and Confederate militant named John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1866
In 1866, newly freed slaves were emboldened by the presence of federal troops in the South as what would become the era of Reconstruction offered protection and political empowerment. To restore white supremacy in the postwar South, former Confederate soldiers and sympathizers formed the Ku Klux Klan to suppress and intimidate black people through racial terror.
State Archives of North Carolina // Flickr
1867
In 1867, Americans would have noticed their country getting much bigger. That year, America added Alaska to its tally of territories after purchasing the enormous northern land mass from Russia for about $.02 an acre. Also, human communication changed forever that year with the invention of the typewriter.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1868
New technologies in 1868 changed the postwar world as intellectual and business giants rose to prominence. Their ideas would shape the coming decades and position America as an industrial giant. George Westinghouse patented a railroad air brake—just one of over 400 inventions he would go onto develop. That same year, a brilliant up-and-coming inventor named Thomas Edison applied for his very first patent.
Internet Archive Book Images // Wikimedia Commons
1869
In 1865, America was unified through war. Four years later in 1869, the country was unified by steel. On Nov. 24, Central Pacific railroad workers pushing east from California met up with Union Pacific workers pushing west from Omaha, Nebraska. The transcontinental railroad was completed when the two parties met in Promontory, Utah. The moment signaled the passing of the American frontier, with its caravans of wagon trains carrying pioneers on the long, dangerous journeys west.
Andrew J. Russell // Wikimedia Commons
1870
In 1870, black Americans enjoyed unprecedented optimism under the protection of Reconstruction. The 15th Amendment gave black Americans the right to vote that year, and the first African-American was sworn into Congress. While all that was happening, America's budding industrial and corporate dominance began to take shape as business titans emerged. John D. Rockefeller founded Standard Oil that year.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1871
Freedom and inclusion expanded with the railroads in 1871 as Utah became the second state to afford women the right to vote. However, it wasn't all rosy. It was the dawn of the era that would come to be known as the Wild West. The railroads brought scores of Buffalo hunters who decimated herds that once numbered in the millions to satisfy booming demand from teeming cities in the East. Massacres and encroachment crushed the remaining American Indian tribes, and racial tensions soared as whites were forced to compete with freed slaves and masses of cheap, expendable Chinese workers who were shipped in for railroad labor.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1872
In 1872, two iconic American institutions were established as the country's image began to take shape. The Metropolitan Museum of Art was dedicated to culture and Yellowstone Park stood as a testament to America's natural splendor.
Internet Archive Book Images // Wikimedia Commons
1873
In the history of American clothing, few years have been more consequential than 1873. That year, Levi Strauss created his trademark denim pants, which he strengthened by reinforcing the strain points with rivets. Blue jeans, an American original, were born.
Vastram // Shutterstock
1874
In 1874, the days of the open range and the era of the cowboy were delivered a fatal blow with one of the simplest yet most consequential inventions in world history: barbed wire. Barbed wire fences divvied up the American prairie, sparked violent "range wars" between competing cattle barons, and doomed the era of long, cross-country cattle drives to the realm of history and legend.
William H. Jackson // Wikimedia Commons
1875
As waves of immigrants poured into the United States, the country's traditional ethnic identity began to change. In 1875, Archbishop John McCloskey became the first American Roman Catholic clergyman to be named a cardinal. Upon his death 10 years later, he was buried in New York City's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1876
Wyatt Earp became a deputy marshal in Dodge City, Kansas. However, the tide of progress wouldn't be denied. That same year, Alexander Graham Bell said "Mr. Watson, come here. I want to see you." Those were the
first words ever spoken into a telephone
.
David Francis Barry // Wikimedia Commons
1877
A year after Bell demonstrated that the telephone could project sound across great distances, Thomas Edison perfected a machine that was able to record it. The phonograph used vibrating needles to record sound and then play it back on command—it was the first of all modern recording devices.
Levin Corbin Handy // Wikimedia Commons
1878
People weren't the only things that traveled on the railroads and steamships that now crisscrossed your young grandparents' America. Yellow fever, an old menace long relegated to the tropics and isolated Southern plantations, now hitched rides all over the country. An especially nasty epidemic brought the country to its knees when as many as 20,000 people died from a yellow fever outbreak that originated in New Orleans.
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
1879
Since time immemorial, human beings had to set things on fire if they wanted to see in the dark. Then, in 1879, Thomas Alva Edison turned night to day in his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey, when he applied voltage to a cotton thread filament in a glass bulb. The era of electric lights had arrived.
Keystone // Getty Images
1880
Edison's invention didn't stay in Menlo Park for long—electricity quickly began changing the way human beings interacted with each other, with the machines they made, and with the world around them. By 1880, Wabash, Indiana, became the world's first electrically lighted city.
Marzolino // Shutterstock
1881
at the U.S. was still a wild, violent land. President James Garfield was inaugurated just a few months before an assassin's bullet ended his life, just as it had with Lincoln less than 20 years before. In the West that year, Pat Garrett killed outlaw Billy the Kid, and the Earp brothers engaged the Clanton gang during a gunfight at the O.K. Corral.
American Historical Press/Internet Archive Book Images // Flickr
1882
In the East in 1882, titans of science and industry were transforming the world—the Edison Illuminating Company built the country's first commercial power plant, which Thomas Edison (who was head of the company) showed off by lighting up one square mile of lower Manhattan. That same year, John D. Rockefeller created teh Standard Oil Trust, a mind-boggling maze of corporate accounting that allowed him to consolidate his power into a single monopoly, but the West was wild as ever. Outlaw Jesse James was shot and killed that year by a rival gunman.
s Weekly // Wikimedia Commons
1883
Prior to the Civil War, America was a country divided by North and South. But by 1883, the culture lines were drawn between West and the East, and citizens on both sides made major gains that year in terms of entertainment. The first of the famed Buffalo Bill's Wild West shows debuted in 1883. In Boston that year, audiences took in the world's very first Vaudeville show.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1884
1884 was a major year for monuments dedicated to projecting America's founding ideals. On Independence Day that year, France presented the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift—although it still had to be disassembled and shipped across the ocean. Back in the capital, the Washington Monument was completed, taking the title of the tallest building in the world at the time.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1885
Starting in 1885, American cities were on the rise—literally. That year, the world's first skyscraper was erected. The Home Insurance Building rose 10 stories—138 feet—in the air above Chicago. Soon, skylines across the country would undergo radical transformations.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1886
ndian Wars ended, something new and uniquely American emerged in Atlanta when pharmacist John Pemberton invented Coca-Cola.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1887
In 1887, the United States was positioning itself as a global power on the world stage. That year, the U.S. Navy won the right to establish a permanent base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A little more than a half century later, world history would forever change at that exact location.
Hawaii State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1888
In 1888, the peculiar workings of America's democracy were put on display when Grover Cleveland lost the presidential election to Benjamin Harrison. Although Cleveland actually received more popular votes, Harrison won the Electoral College vote—and therefore the presidency.
This had happened twice before, once in 1824 and again in 1876. More than a century later in 2000, President George W. Bush would win the presidency after losing the popular vote. Most recently and most dramatically, President Donald Trump took the White House despite receiving 2.8 million fewer votes than his opponent.
Pach Brothers // Wikimedia Commons
1889
In 1889, America was transforming at a rapid pace, admitting more states to the Union than in any single year since the time of the Founding Fathers. That year, the admission of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Washington reshaped the American West.
Cooley/Clarke/Internet Archive Book Images // Wikimedia Commons
1890
In 1890, West Point's football team beat the U.S. Naval Academy's squad 24-0 in the
first-ever Army-Navy game. Also that year, the West filled out some more with the admission of Idaho and Wyoming as states. Nearby, the United States Army massacred hundreds of defeated and starving Lakota Sioux, including their chief, Sitting Bull, at Wounded Knee, S.D.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1891
In 1891, New York City helped cement its status as a cultural mecca when
Carnegie Hall opened to much fanfare. That year in Massachusetts, a YMCA physical education instructor invented the sport of basketball. The game's original "13 rules" have not changed much since then.
Byron Bros. // Wikimedia Commons
1892
In 1892, one of the most uniquely American moments in the country's history took place, but it involved people from the farthest corners of the planet. That year, Ellis Island opened as a major immigration station. Today, over 40% of all Americans can trace at least one ancestor to Ellis Island.
Edwin Levick/New York Public Library // Flickr
1893
In 1893, the World's Columbian Exposition—better known as the World's Fair—opened in Chicago. Children and parents alike were thrilled by a rotating wheel invented by a man named Ferris, and the nation and the world marveled at the electric-powered lights, machines, and generators that sparkled and lit the entire event. Nearly 26 million people attended, and the world paused to recognize America as the global leader in innovation, technology, and leisure.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1894
As American corporate titans carved up the country and the world, the workers who performed the labor that built their business empires were largely marginalized. In 1894, the budding labor movement gathered steam when the Pullman Strike disrupted the railroad industry: 12,000
tailors took to the streets in New York City to protest sweatshop conditions, and Coxey's Army marched on Washington D.C. to protest unemployment. As a concession, Congress officially recognized Labor Day as a federal holiday in 1894.
Newberry Library // Wikimedia Commons
1895
The year 1895 witnessed the rise of a new generation of African-American leaders as the old guard passed into history. That year, W.E.B. DuBois became the first black American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University and
Booker T. Washington gave his famous "Atlanta Compromise" speech. Neither man, however, could have reached such heights had it not been for the efforts of people like iconic escaped-slave-turned-abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who died that year.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1896
For slaves in the South, the exhilaration of Emancipation was backed up by the protections and empowerment provided during Reconstruction. Those hopes, however, were quickly dashed when federal troops left the South, leaving masses of traumatized, uneducated, and desperately poor former slaves at the mercy of their beaten and enraged former masters. White supremacy enforced through violence and terror was again the status quo, and remaining hopes of real freedom were dashed in 1896 when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of legalized segregation in the
Plessy v. Ferguson decision, which made "separate but equal" the law of the land.
Russell Lee/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1897
Tens of thousands of a new kind of American pioneer poured into Alaska in 1897, one of the country's last, true frontiers, when gold was discovered in the Klondike. It was a big year in Boston, too, as the city debuted the world's first underground subway and held the first Boston Marathon.
E.A. Hegg // Wikimedia Commons
1898
1898 witnessed the
United States flexing its muscles overseas. That year, the country defeated the Spanish in the Spanish-American War, winning Puerto Rico in the process. America also blockaded Cuba and took Guam as a territory after annihilating the Spanish fleet in the Philippines. Later that year, the U.S. annexed Hawaii and took control of the Philippines.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
1899
As the 19th century drew to a close, future grandparents born that year would grow up in a country and a world that would have been unrecognizable to those raising the future grandparents who were born in 1860. The slaves were freed, but not really free, and any remaining Native American had been confined to reservations. The West was won. Nearly 200,000 miles of railroad track crisscrossed the country. Titans of industry had created corporate empires, inventors had changed the world with fantastic new technologies, and America was a global force to be reckoned with. However, with the 20th century on the horizon, all of that would soon feel like ancient history.
Eric A. Hegg // Wikimedia Commons
1900
show at New York City's Madison Square Garden—it would soon be a country on the move.
The New York Times // Wikimedia Commons
1901
By 1901, America had been infatuated with baseball for quite some time, but that year the American League declared itself a Major League and America's pastime entered the modern National League/American League era. Also, a major oil discovery in Texas put the Lone Star State on the map as a global energy giant, but the year closed on a dark note. Theodore Roosevelt became president in the wake of yet another presidential assassination—this time, a bullet ended William McKinley's life.
Bachrach & Bros. // Wikimedia Commons
1902
Two 1902 events shapes the nature of American leisure through the present day: The country's first movie theater opened in Los Angeles. The only problem is that it was hot inside, but not for long, as the first air conditioner was invented later that year.
Rudolph M. De Leeuw // Wikimedia Commons
1903
Physical and geographical boundaries
came crashing down in 1903. That's the year that the first cross-country car trip was completed and the first two-way wireless communication was made across the Atlantic Ocean. However, the year will always be remembered not for what happened over the ocean or on the road, but in the air. In 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved the miracle of human flight, which had escaped the human race since antiquity. The shackles of gravity had been broken.
John T. Daniels/LOC // Wikimedia Commons
1904
Boston Americans star Cy Young pitched history's first-ever perfect game in 1904, curing a time when America was still largely an agrarian society. That year, farming changed forever when Benjamin Holt invented the first tractor, which he perfected by incorporating a caterpillar track.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1905
Eager to move forward since the close of the Civil War, America in 1905 finally paused to reflect on where it had been. That's the year that the Lewis and Clark Exposition dominated the World's Fair in Portland, Oregon, in 1905. It had been a full century since the famous explorers ventured off into the great unknown to investigate the Louisiana Purchase, which went on to become the heart of future America.
David R. Francis // Wikimedia Commons
1906
In the Bay Area, 1906 will always be the year that the most significant earthquake in recorded American history leveled the city of San Francisco. But for lifelong hunter, sportsman, and conservationist President Theodore Roosevelt, 1906 was about preservation, not destruction. That year, Roosevelt signed a law that allowed presidents to preserve important public land, and as the country's natural beauty and bounty were being rapidly annihilated by industry, Roosevelt expanded and enshrined America's National Park system.
Underwood & Underwood/LOC // Wikimedia Commons
1907
On April 17, 1907, Ellis Island experienced its busiest day as ever-larger groups of immigrants continued to pour into America looking for opportunity in a newly rich nation. No fewer than 11,747 of the world's wretched refuse and huddled masses became Americans that day, which was part of a month that welcomed just shy of 200 ships to the New World. In all, 1907 saw 1.2 million immigrants arrive on American shores.
New York Public Library // Flickr
1908
William Howard Taft was elected president in 1908,
a year dominated by giant leaps in transportation. Wilbur Wright conducted the world's first passenger flight and Henry Ford's first production Model T was built in Detroit. At the same time, workers finished the first two miles of roads in a program to test paved driving surfaces in the car-crazy United States.
Harry Shipler // Wikimedia Commons
1909
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was formed in response to rampant violence and disenfranchisement of black Americans, particularly the horrific lynchings that by that time were regularly used to enforce white supremacy in the South and beyond. Also that year, Sigmund Freud introduced the world to his controversial brand of psychological science with his tour of psychoanalysis lectures.
Sherman/Three Lions // Getty Images
1910
By the start of the 20th century's second decade, more than 92 million human beings called America home. Also, an American institution known as the Boy Scouts was founded that year.
Department of Commerce and Labor // Wikimedia Commons
1911
The aircraft carrier was invented in 1911, and the airplane became a viable long-range military weapon when a pilot landed a plane on a ship for the first time in history. The Indianapolis 500 ran for the first time in the race's namesake city, the Standard Oil monopoly was smashed, the
Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire led to sweeping safety regulations, and Colt unveiled the vaunted 1911 pistol.
Kheel Center/Cornell University Library // Flickr
1912
In 1912, the map of the contiguous United States was finally completed with the admission of New Mexico and Arizona to the Union—states #47 and #48. In the North Atlantic, the most famous maritime disaster in history took place when the RMS Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage. Back home, the Nabisco corporation introduced the world to the Oreo cookie.
F.G.O. Stuart // Wikimedia Commons
1913
A Liverpool journalist gave the world the first crossword puzzle in 1913, which was also the year Grand Central Station opened in New York City. That year, Henry Ford revolutionized manufacturing when he launched the first assembly line. Despite all the innovations changing life at home, however, storm clouds were brewing in Europe as the continent's great empires lurched toward war.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1914
In August 1914, a single shot created a global catastrophe when a Serbian militant assassinated Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand. The Austria-Hungary Empire, Russian Empire, German Empire, British Empire, and Ottoman Empire—and their many scattered colonies—would quickly be dragged into a conflict unlike any other in history: World War I. Horrific new weapons like tanks, bomber planes, chemical gas, and predictive artillery collided with primitive tactics like human-wave charges and trench warfare. When the dust settled, four of the five great empires would cease to exist and 20 million human beings would be dead.
lebstock // Wikimedia Commons
1915
ar to slaughter more than a million Armenian civilians in the century's first genocide. It would not be the last.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1916
The horrors of World War I escalated in 1916 as nearly 3 million people were killed in just two epic battles: Verdun and the Somme. Back home, a series of great white shark attacks off the coast of the Jersey Shore stoked terror on the beaches, and John Rockefeller became the world's first American billionaire. Shortly after, Margaret Sanger was arrested for setting up the country's first birth control clinic in New York City.
PD // Wikimedia Commons
1917
Global politics in 1917 triggered two events that would forever alter the course of American history. The United States was finally drawn into World War I, and communist revolutionaries led by Vladimir Lenin toppled the czarist Russian Empire. The Soviet Union was born, and it would become America's greatest ally and, later, its greatest adversary.
Pyotr Novitsky // Wikimedia Commons
1918
Although hostilities abroad were winding down in 1918, a new, invisible enemy wreaked havoc across the world. A global epidemic of Spanish flu killed about as many people as World War I, including tens of thousands of Americans.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1919
In 1919, a movement built on a century of activism that involved groups as disparate as abolitionists, women's rights organizations, and religious revivalists got its due. The 18th Amendment became the law of the land and Prohibition ended the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol in America—at least on paper. In reality, Prohibition drove booze underground, creating a gargantuan black market that fueled an unprecedented rise in organized crime.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1920
The
1920 census was the first in history to require nine digits to record—America was now more than 100 million people strong. About half of those people were women, and now, thanks to the 19th Amendment, they were finally granted the right to participate in American democracy. Women's suffrage succeeded a full half century after black men were afforded the right to vote—in policy if not in practice—when the 13th Amendment was ratified during Reconstruction.
League of Women Voters // Wikimedia Commons
1921
In 1921, the endless influx of immigrants proved too great for many in the U.S., and the country responded by passing the Emergency Quota Act, which severely limited the number of immigrants allowed in the country. Migrants from white Western European countries were given preference over "undesirables." Also that year, the first Miss America pageant was held in Atlantic City, N.J.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1922
The first issue of Reader's Digest was published in 1922 while work began on Yankee Stadium. Soon after, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington D.C.
National Archives/Newsmakers // Getty Images
1923
In 1923, Oklahoma became the first of many states to enact anti-evolution legislation that banned the teaching of Darwinism—or any alternative to biblical creation—in schools. Fundamentalist religion had swept through much of the region in the 1920s, leading to not just anti-evolution laws, but religious blue laws, as well.
Topical Press Agency // Getty Images
1924
In 1924, human encroachment proved that America's natural bounty was not endless. That year marked the last known sighting of the now-extinct California grizzly bear, which adorns the state flag to this day.
State of California // Wikimedia Commons
1925
In 1925, an Austrian veteran of World War I and political extremist named Adolf Hitler penned "Mein Kampf" (“My Struggle”) while in prison for a failed coup. The autobiography, which sold more than 12 million copies by 1945, outlined the doctrines that would go on to define Nazism: ferocious anti-Semitism, a society based on racial hierarchy, and an unquenchable thirst for conquest to confiscate land for German "living space." It was the start of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1926
Communication got a huge boost in 1926 when the NBC Radio Network opened with 24 stations. Also that year, pilots flew a three-engine monoplane to the North Pole and back for the first time in history, but the nature of aviation was changing. That same year, a scientist proved that liquid-fueled rockets were viable for flight.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1927
Mother Nature was not kind to the United States in 1927, as the Great Mississippi Flood affected nearly three-quarters of a million people. Work on an homage to presidents past—Mt. Rushmore—began that year, the talking picture was born, and a primitive version of the television was invented.
Steve Nicklas // Wikimedia Commons
1928
Walt Disney introduced the world to Mickey and Minnie Mouse in 1928, the same year that Amelia Earhart took the title of first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. It was a prosperous, exciting time for much of the country—but trouble was brewing on Wall Street.
Getty Images
1929
On Oct. 29, 1929, the prosperity of the post-war decade came to a screeching halt when massively overvalued stocks collided with reality, causing panicked investors to dump 16 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange. It was Black Tuesday, the precursor to the Great Depression, the most destructive financial calamity in modern world history.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1930
The country in 1930 was sinking into a financial depression, but life went on. An American astronomer discovered Pluto, and a man with the last name Birdseye invented the process that made frozen food possible. It was also the year that a seed was planted to eventually grow into the digital age: Vannevar Bush invented the analog computer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Berenice Abbott // Wikimedia Commons
1931
In 1931, a furious race to build the world's tallest building ended when work finished on the Empire State Building in record time. That same year, the nature of American crime evolved when gangster Charles "Lucky" Luciano united the Mafia into a corporate model that organized underworld bosses into a "Commission." That same year, Prohibition kingpin Al Capone was sentenced to 11 years in prison for income tax evasion, and Nevada legalized gambling.
Lewis Hine // Wikimedia Commons
1932
By 1932, more than 12 million Americans were out of work—nearly a quarter of the workforce compared to just over 3% in 1929. That same year, America was captivated by the ransom kidnapping of the child of famous aviator CharlesLindbergh. The story ended tragically when the baby was found dead.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1933
After defeating Herbert Hoover in a landslide the year before, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated as the president of a reeling nation. By that point, most banks had shut down, the country was teeming with unemployed vagabonds, countless farms were facing foreclosure, and production had plummeted. Roosevelt's resolve and "New Deal" programs would usher America through the crisis—and the crisis to follow—during an unprecedented four terms in office.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1934
Prohibition was repealed in 1933. The next year spelled the end of the most fantastical crime wave in American history—the gangster era. The FBI emerged as an unshakable arbiter of law and order in 1934 after tracking and killing legendary outlaws like Bonnie Parker, Clyde Barrow, Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd, and John Dillinger within the span of a few months.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1935
By 1935, America was buckling under the weight of not just the Great Depression, but a second calamity called
the Dust Bowl. The combination of natural drought and years of reckless farming practices turned millions of tons of previously farmable soil into airborne dust. Huge portions of the country were blanketed, as massive dust storms created ominous walls of dirt called "black blizzards," which buried farms, killed people and animals, and decimated farmers that were already struggling to survive.
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
1936
In 1936, the Hoover Dam, one of the great New Deal public works projects, was finally completed. However, a bad situation in Europe was quickly getting worse. No longer just a nuisance,
Adolf Hitler broke the Treaty of Versailles, which formally ended World War I, and sent troops into the Rhineland.
Ansel Adams/U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1937
Major landmarks appeared on both sides of the country as the Golden Gate Bridge and Appalachian Trail opened to the public. The Hindenburg disaster captured the world's attention, and, for the first time in American history, an African-American judge was appointed to the federal bench.
Gus Pasquarella // Wikimedia Commons
1939
In 1939, John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Grapes of Wrath" revealed to the masses the struggles of the Midwestern farmer during the Depression and the Dust Bowl. That same year, the world met Batman for the first time, but more consequential events were happening overseas. In 1939, Adolf Hitler invaded Poland. World War II and the Holocaust had begun.
German Federal Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1940
In 1940,
Hitler's war of military conquest and civilian annihilation were raging in full force. Paris fell to the Nazis that year, and the first captives began arriving at the Auschwitz concentration camp. In response, Roosevelt began conscripting troops and expanding the Navy.
Henry Guttmann Collection/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1941
In 1941, Red Sox slugger Ted Williams became the first and, to this day, only player to end a season with a batting average over .400. In fact, 1941 was a busy year filled with important news, but none of it compared to the raging storm that was about to engulf the United States. In 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, destroying much of the Pacific Fleet and killing over 2,400 Americans. The United States was now at war.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
1942
In one of the most shameful chapters in modern American history, the United States government
rounded up Japanese-Americans, confiscated their property, and interned them in camps, often far from home in remote locations. Unlike the many Italian-Americans and German-Americans who openly supported America's fascist enemies overseas, these prisoners in their own country had committed no crime except being Japanese. Not a single one was ever convicted of colluding or spying.
U.S. Department of Interior, Wikimedia Commons
1943
In 1943, only a few human beings on Earth knew how close the United States was to acquiring the
most hideous weapon in human history. As part of the Manhattan Project, special reactors were being constructed and tested while uranium and plutonium were being mined and enriched. America was close to developing the atomic bomb.
Los Alamos National Laboratory // Wikimedia Commons
1944
In 1944, Allied troops led by the United States stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, in the largest amphibious assault in human history. Although they sustained massive losses, the Allies prevailed. Adolf Hitler and the Nazi dream of a world that existed to serve a "master race" was all but finished.
Robert F. Sargent/U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1945
1945 was one of the most consequential years in the history of the world. The Allies secured Germany's surrender and battered the Japanese in the East. Franklin Roosevelt's sudden death turned the presidency over to Harry S. Truman, who would give the order to drop America's secret weapon, the atomic bomb, on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. World War II ended with a mushroom cloud.
George Carson/Charles Levy/U.S. Federal Government // Wikimedia Commons
1946
n strike. African-Americans, once again, wondered why they had fought and died to defend a country in which they were still second-class citizens upon their return. In response, Truman launched the President's Committee on Civil Rights.
AFP // Getty Images
1947
In 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the baseball color barrier when he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Much of America was booming in the post-war peacetime economy. However, the peace was tenuous, as the United States and its former Soviet Allies were now locked in a communism vs. capitalism stare down called the Cold War.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1948
In 1948, President Harry Truman was elected to his first full term. He had made bold speeches about the need for full civil rights for African-Americans, but now he put his words into practice. That year, he signed an order desegregating the military.
Abbie Rowe/U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1949
In 1949, the first Volkswagen Beetle was imported into the United States, communist party leaders were arrested in the United States as red fever gripped the country, and the first nonstop around-the-world airline flight was a success. Overseas, America withdrew its troops from the troubled Korean peninsula.
Keystone Features // Getty Images
1950
After what seemed like a brief peace, America was once again at war in 1950, this time in Korea. Any hope for a quick resolution ended when communist Chinese troops poured over the 38th parallel in support of Soviet-backed North Korean troops. That same year, America sent 35 advisors to support anti-communist forces in a remote and obscure Southeast Asian country called Vietnam.
U.S. Army Korea // Wikimedia Commons
1951
The era of transcontinental television began in 1951 with a live broadcast speech by President Truman. Also that year, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death after being convicted as spies.
George Marks/Retrofile // Getty Images
1952
In 1952, World War II military hero Dwight Eisenhower was elected in a landslide. Also that year, the first hydrogen bomb was successfully tested, ushering in the era of the H-bomb. However, an airborne drop of the massive new weapon wouldn't take place for four years.
U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1953
The color television was born in 1953 and scientists published the discovery of DNA. The Korean War technically ended that year, but American troops would remain on the peninsula indefinitely.
MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology // Wikimedia Commons
1954
In 1954, one of the greatest breakthroughs in medical history took place when large-scale vaccinations against polio began in Pittsburgh. Also, the Senate voted to condemn anti-communist crusader Sen. Joseph McCarthy, and the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision overturned Plessy v. Ferguson, ruling racial segregation unconstitutional.
M. McKeown/Express // Getty Images
1955
In 1955, a 14-year-old African-American boy from Chicago named
Emmett Till was brutally murdered while visiting family in Mississippi. He had been accused of the same "crime" that had condemned thousands of black men and boys to ghastly deaths for decades before him: insulting a white woman. An all-white jury returned a not guilty verdict against the murderers, as was the custom in the rare cases where white people were even brought to trial for murdering black people in the South. However, this time was different—his mother smuggled the mutilated body back to Chicago and gave him an open-casket funeral, galvanizing the modern Civil Rights movement.
Mamie Till Bradley // Wikimedia Commons
1956
In response to the Supreme Court's ruling on desegregation, Southern leaders sent out a call for massive resistance with their Southern Manifesto. It is the final stand of the Confederacy, and it would trigger one of the most violent and turbulent eras in American history.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1957
In 1957, America was horrified to learn that the Soviets had beat the United States into space. That year, the communists successfully launched Sputnik, a beach ball-sized contraption that would go down in history as the world's first satellite. If the Soviets could launch a satellite, they could launch ballistic missiles.
AFP // Getty Images
1958
A 1958 flight between Miami and New York signals the start of the passenger jet age. Also that year, America launched a satellite of its own at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
PDUS // Wikimedia Commons
1959
In 1959, Texas lost the title of the largest geographical state in America when Alaska was admitted into the Union as the 49th state. That same year, the Cold War thawed just a little bit when Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet leader to visit the United States—Eisenhower hosted him at a farm in Gettysburg.
Abbie Rowe/U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
1960
In 1960, the youngest American grandparents were born into a decade that would be remembered as among the
most turbulent in American history. Social upheaval, a gruesome war, African-Americans struggling for civil rights against groups like the Ku Klux Klan, and a presidential assassination would define the decade—just as it had a century before.
Rowland Scherman/U.S. National Archives // Wikimedia Commons
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II, and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!