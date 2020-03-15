Grandpa Time: The next generation

Both my wife and I are Native American, and we raised our children within that culture. All day and all night, Amy wiped our daughter down with cedar water. She brought her hand drum and her shakers and when they took Maria to the operating room, she began sing the “Strong Women’s Song.”

I think my wife had a harder time with the c-section than Maria did. As a mother, she was scared. Although routine, complications could occur. And there was nothing she could do but pray and sing.

When they wheeled Maria back into the room, she looked at us and said, “He is so beautiful!” before drifting off to sleep.

Shortly after, our son-in-law walked in, carrying little Kai in his arms. He handed Amy the baby and then Amy placed the baby in my arms. I spoke Ojibwe to him and then we prayed over him. It was love at first sight — we were officially grandparents.

The next day was Christmas Eve and that morning we headed back to the hospital. I wore my new “The Grandfather” T-shirt and we took pictures, lots of pictures. Kaibert was the best Christmas present we could have received. He was healthy and handsome, just like his Grandpa!