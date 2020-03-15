Grandpa Time: The next generation

I vividly recall the birth of my own children and the excitement and joy I felt as both my daughter and son entered this world. That joy would be repeated 24 years later when my daughter gave birth to Kaibert.
Maria got pregnant shortly after she got married. It was a choice they made and one that would change our lives forever. Over the next nine months, we helped them get ready for the birth of our first grandson. I even went out and bought a car seat for my car.
As the due date progressed, we knew that Kaibert was going to be a big baby. As the day drew near, we were on baby watch. I’d call my daughter every day, “Anything yet?” and she’d respond, “No Dad, stop asking me!” Finally, the doctor said that they would induce labor on Dec. 23.
Maria asked her mother to be in the delivery room with her, she wanted her help and support. Kiondre’s mother and I were also at the hospital when they checked in but afterwards, we had to leave. I went back to work and waited and waited and waited.
Maria did everything she could, but the baby was not coming out. He was simply too big. As I got ready for bed, Amy called. “Get to the hospital right away! They are going to do a c-section.” I headed over to the Women’s Pavilion. It was windy that night, unusually windy. I went up to their room. My wife was in tears. Maria just wanted to get it over with. We prayed and they wheeled her out.
Both my wife and I are Native American, and we raised our children within that culture. All day and all night, Amy wiped our daughter down with cedar water. She brought her hand drum and her shakers and when they took Maria to the operating room, she began sing the “Strong Women’s Song.”
You have free articles remaining.
I think my wife had a harder time with the c-section than Maria did. As a mother, she was scared. Although routine, complications could occur. And there was nothing she could do but pray and sing.
When they wheeled Maria back into the room, she looked at us and said, “He is so beautiful!” before drifting off to sleep.
Shortly after, our son-in-law walked in, carrying little Kai in his arms. He handed Amy the baby and then Amy placed the baby in my arms. I spoke Ojibwe to him and then we prayed over him. It was love at first sight — we were officially grandparents.
The next day was Christmas Eve and that morning we headed back to the hospital. I wore my new “The Grandfather” T-shirt and we took pictures, lots of pictures. Kaibert was the best Christmas present we could have received. He was healthy and handsome, just like his Grandpa!
They kept Maria and Kaibert for a couple of days because of the c-section but soon they would be coming home. We went to the hospital to help them pack up and get ready. I’m not sure why God gives young people such great responsibility, but he does. All I could think was, these kids aren’t ready. But then again, others probably thought that of us.
I learned a few things that day. My daughter was tougher than I gave her credit for. She was a real trooper and did everything she could to have a natural childbirth. I saw my son-in-law become a man overnight. And being there for the birth of my first grandson was just as exciting as being there for the birth of my own children.
While Kiondre went to get the car, I had the privilege of carrying my grandson out into a brand-new world. A world that would never be the same for me. There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it’s the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.