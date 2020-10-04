Grandpa Time: The coming zombie apocalypse

It just did not make sense.

But wait, Kaibert was born in 2015. And that year Amy did receive a flu shot because the baby was coming. Was she inadvertently exposed to the zombie virus? Was it lying dormant, waiting for some type of trigger? That could explain her fascination with the zombies and why she was drawn to their characters. And sadly, I did not see it coming.

Why did it take four years to manifest itself? What was the trigger? Again, I do not know, and I did not have time to figure it out. Kaibert and I had to act fast if we were to protect our family, our neighborhood, and our community against a potential Zombie Apocalypse.

If we were to avoid becoming zombies ourselves, we had work to do. We went downstairs to the laboratory, pronounced lah-bore-a-tory, and we began working on a Zombie Repellant Spray. Besides helmets to protect our brains, maybe, just maybe, the Zombie Repellant would ward off Grandma, at least long enough for us to run to safety.

Just as we finished preparing our first batch of repellant, Grandma came into the room, her hands clenched in a claw like position and she growled, “Brains, brains...I want brains.”

I threw a can of Zombie Repellent to Kaibert and he sprayed his grandmother. She recoiled and ran from the room.