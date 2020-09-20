Grandpa Time: Teaching the Ojibwe culture

My grandfather was born and raised on the White Earth Reservation in northwestern Minnesota. For my family, we are not that far removed from the Rez, as we call it. Therefore, it was important that we raised our children within the Ojibwe culture.
That included visits “back home,” culture camps, ceremonies, powwows and other activities. It meant instilling in them the seven Grandfather Teachings of Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility and Wisdom and the understanding that as a people, we are resilient.
Linda Hogan writes, “Walking. I am listening to a deeper way. Suddenly all my ancestors are behind me. Be still, they say. Watch and listen. You are the result of the love of thousands.”
Where we come from is essential if we are to lead a balanced life. It gives us an understanding of who we are and why we are here. It also connects us with our past and points to our future.
As Linda Hogan alludes to, we are taught that our ancestors are looking down on us, cheering us on.
This past month, my number-one grandson helped with his first Eagle Scout project — building a wigwam at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers. This was significant on several different fronts. First, Kaibert’s great-great-grandfather Maack was an Eagle Scout, his great Grandpa Maack is a Life Scout, his Uncle David is an Eagle Scout and I am an Eagle Scout. Second, I grew up next to Hawthorn Hollow and spent many hours exploring the grounds. And finally, from a cultural standpoint, the wigwam was our ancestral dwelling.
The wigwam was used because of its effectiveness in keeping warmth in and wind, rain and snow out, and because it was easy to assemble, take down and reuse the materials for the wigwam at the next camp.
The project was coordinated by Diego Alanis, a Life Scout with Kenosha Boy Scout Troop 505 and an enrolled member of the Sicangu or Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota. He chose to build a wigwam after learning the history of the Potawatomi in Kenosha. Built along the Old Indian Trail at Hawthorn Hollow, a path used by the Potawatomi to travel from Green Bay to Chicago, the wigwam would have been used by travelers seeking refuge for a night.
While there was not much that Kaibert could actually do, Diego and his family included him and when the wigwam was covered, Kaibert worked alongside of them, helping unroll the mats that would cover the dwelling.
The look on his face afterwards was priceless and as a grandfather, with a responsibility to teach my grandsons, I used this as an opportunity to explain our family’s history and to teach him some words in Ojibwe.
A few weeks later, we went back for the dedication and he showed his grandmother what he had helped build. In addition, he was able to take part in a Native American blessing of the wigwam, along with a Native American Naming Ceremony for Diego.
Michael Crichton wrote, “If you don’t know your history…you are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of the tree.”
If we have anything to do with it, our grandchildren will know their history and they will be part of a strong tree that is deeply rooted in faith, family and culture.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
