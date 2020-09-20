Grandpa Time: Teaching the Ojibwe culture

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My grandfather was born and raised on the White Earth Reservation in northwestern Minnesota. For my family, we are not that far removed from the Rez, as we call it. Therefore, it was important that we raised our children within the Ojibwe culture.

That included visits “back home,” culture camps, ceremonies, powwows and other activities. It meant instilling in them the seven Grandfather Teachings of Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility and Wisdom and the understanding that as a people, we are resilient.

Linda Hogan writes, “Walking. I am listening to a deeper way. Suddenly all my ancestors are behind me. Be still, they say. Watch and listen. You are the result of the love of thousands.”

Where we come from is essential if we are to lead a balanced life. It gives us an understanding of who we are and why we are here. It also connects us with our past and points to our future.

As Linda Hogan alludes to, we are taught that our ancestors are looking down on us, cheering us on.