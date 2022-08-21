Grandpa Time: Raising up the young ones

For the past several years, Amy and I have been assisting with a “Women and Water” symposium on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward.

This symposium, from a western worldview, is quite non-traditional. But from a Native American view, very traditional.

The symposium is held outdoors in a traditional Ojibwe teaching lodge.

There are protocols to follow, and ceremonial elements are a part of the day’s activities. For example, one moves clockwise in the lodge, a sacred fire is kept burning for the duration of the symposium, participants are encouraged to offer asema, our Ojibwe word for tobacco, each morning in the fire and the day begins with a sunrise ceremony.

Amy co-facilitates the day’s activities with our friend Karen. They trade off keeping the program on schedule, introducing speakers and making sure that protocols are followed. It is a responsibility which requires focus and often these two women must anticipate what might come up.

While the focus of the lodge is on adults, in our Ojibwe culture the children are raised around these lodges, learning from an early age how to conduct themselves with the anticipation that they will one day pick up where we left off. For the past three years, Karen has been bringing her grandchildren.

Last year, as we drove home, Amy suggested that we should bring our grandchildren to the next lodge. While I have been teaching Kai words and phrases in Ojibwe and sharing stories with him, teaching lodges and ceremonies take it to the next level of growth. My little sister Dona must have had the same idea because she brought her 3-year-old granddaughter Serafina with her also.

Although I have watched Karen’s grandchildren crawl all over her and take to the microphone to say hi or sing a song, I fully anticipated that my 6-year-old would sit by my side and assist me throughout the week. Boy was I wrong.

Tannerbert was crawling all over Grandma and both were taking into the microphone. It’s cute when it is someone else’s child but not so amusing when it is your own. However, one of the speakers mentioned that he was one of those boys who was brought up in the lodge but was less than focused and he said it was ok for them to be running around outside.

It was about striking a balance. I told Kai that I did not expect him to be inside the lodge for the entire day but there were going to be times that I would like him in there. The morning ceremonies were one. I also told him that it was important for him to say his morning prayers and then offer his asema into the fire.

This year was about teaching the boys how to act within the lodge:

To walk, not run, in a clockwise direction.

To respect the fire and to learn about the responsibilities that men must care for and tend to that fire.

To be respectful when certain things were taking place.

On the first day, Kai was given asema and asked to be an ishkodeinni or firekeeper during the week. My friend Greg showed him how to put wood on the fire and I taught him that our responsibility was to put giizhik or cedar on the fire after someone offered their asema. Initially, the heat of the fire caused him to back off but afterwards, he was eager to assist with the cedar. However, he was also drawn to hanging outside of the lodge and there was no shortage of adults willing to help watch the kids and keep them amused.

As the week went on, both Kai and Tannerbert (even at the age of 3) were starting to get the hang of how to act within the lodge and on the last day, as songs were being sung in the lodge, both boys stood by my side, grabbed the zhiishiigwanag or rattles/shakers and joined in.

Traditionally, one enters and exits through the eastern door but as the symposium came to an end, the fire was extinguished and we danced out the western doorway, as a family. As each person exited the lodge, we gathered outside that western door and continued singing. Then I noticed Kai reach into his grandmother’s bag, pull her zhiishiigwan out and began shaking it to the beat of the drum.

If there was any doubt in my mind that the boys had learned something that week or if we should have even brought them, it was erased at that moment.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.