Grandpa Time: Putting life in perspective

On Christmas morning, we gathered at the kids’ house and watched the little ones tear into their presents. That night, we sat down as a family and enjoyed a Christmas dinner which I prepared. This year was bittersweet due to my mom’s illness. Sadly, there would be no “going to Grandma’s House” for dinner to gather with my parents, my brother and his family but we did call my parents. After this is all over, we will gather and toast the holidays we missed and give thanks that we made it through.

As I reflect on the past year I could either see a half empty glass or a glass that is half full. Instead of dwelling on the negative, I have chosen to look at the positive. I look at the sacrifices made by those who went before us.

Some came to a new world with just the clothes on their back and a determination to start anew. They did not speak English and they struggled to get ahead. But they persevered.

I look at those who went off to war, not knowing when or if they would come back. I look at the women and children who were left behind. Fear and uncertainty must have gripped them.

I look at those who heard the call to go west. They loaded up their wagons and embarked on a new adventure, many homesteading farms in the middle of nowhere.