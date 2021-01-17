Grandpa Time: Putting life in perspective

Last year was a year to remember, not because of what we did, but because of what we did not do.
Due to COVID-19, life as we know it was altered, traditions were set aside or adjusted, and we learned to live with the new “normal.”
Kaibert finished out the P-COC program at home, Amy adjusted to virtual teaching, summer activities were canceled, birthday parties were put on hold and just when Kaibert was starting to have good days at 4K Kindergarten, students were sent home again.
Last Easter, I had to plan the annual Easter egg hunt that my father traditionally held at the family homestead. It was not as big or extravagant as his, but we made do. Tannerbert did get a fire truck and several squad cars to drive by on his 1st birthday.
It’s tough having a birthday fall on a holiday and Kaibert’s birthday falls on Festivus. Poor kid has to share his birthday and because of COVID-19, his celebration had to be scaled back. At one point, he just wanted to cancel his birthday. However, the Racine Fire Department, as well as the Sheriff’s Office was kind enough to drive by the house to wish him a Happy Birthday.
Our annual trip to the Bass Pro Shops to meet with Santa was also quite different. Gone were the lines and sitting on Santa’s lap was replaced by sitting on the edge of a platform in front of a sheet of plexiglass. We probably would have forgoed it this year, but it was a tradition that Amy and I started 12 years ago or so and the Bass Pro Shops still offered their annual Santa visit, with adjustments of course. So we went.
Although different, I am glad we did it. When Tannerbert saw Santa, his face lit up and he started waving. Getting a good picture was a different story. He kept wanting to turn around and look at Santa. But the kids got out of the house, they got their candy cane from Santa’s elves and they did see Santa, even if he was in a “fishbowl.”
As for the holidays, it really has not been easy not seeing extended families, especially as our parents get older. This was the first year that we were not with my parents and Amy’s parents in 30 years. However, their health is far more important and the last thing that we wanted to do is to get them sick.
Sadly, my mother was put in hospice right before Christmas, so we ended gathering as a family afterwards.
As I have mentioned before, the kids live across the alley from us. We have treated our two households as one. We have had to. The kids need us to help babysit and we enjoy helping them out. The positive — we spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together.
This year Kaibert asked if we could wear matching pajamas. I was one step ahead of him; I had already ordered pjs for Grandma, Kaibert, Tannerbert and myself. Mom and Dad were on their own. He also asked if we would get him a grinch sweater like Amy and I wore it for our photoshoot with Santa. Can you believe that his kid’s sweater cost more than ours?
On Christmas morning, we gathered at the kids’ house and watched the little ones tear into their presents. That night, we sat down as a family and enjoyed a Christmas dinner which I prepared. This year was bittersweet due to my mom’s illness. Sadly, there would be no “going to Grandma’s House” for dinner to gather with my parents, my brother and his family but we did call my parents. After this is all over, we will gather and toast the holidays we missed and give thanks that we made it through.
As I reflect on the past year I could either see a half empty glass or a glass that is half full. Instead of dwelling on the negative, I have chosen to look at the positive. I look at the sacrifices made by those who went before us.
Some came to a new world with just the clothes on their back and a determination to start anew. They did not speak English and they struggled to get ahead. But they persevered.
I look at those who went off to war, not knowing when or if they would come back. I look at the women and children who were left behind. Fear and uncertainty must have gripped them.
I look at those who heard the call to go west. They loaded up their wagons and embarked on a new adventure, many homesteading farms in the middle of nowhere.
We have put our lives on hold for a virus run amok but the sacrifices we were asked to make come nowhere near those made by generations before us. I have chosen not to complain. I have my faith, my family and my health. What more could I ask for? We have made the best of this past year and hopefully, we grew closer as a family. I know for us; it has put life in perspective, and it taught us to value what is important.
Tannerbert will be too young to remember this period in history but Kaibert will be able to tell his children and his grandchildren about the “sickness” as he calls it. What I want him to be able to say to his grandchildren is that we were strong and persevered.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.