Grandpa Time: Our life's a sitcom

When I was about 3 or 4, my parents moved into an apartment on the northside. My Aunty Gayle lived above us and my Grandma Mary lived in an apartment building next to ours. I remember going outside and yelling, “Grandma Mary, would you come out?”
There was something special about having family around. I could pop upstairs to see my aunt or I could go next door to see grandma. Our stay in the apartment was short-lived; my parents bought their first house on St. Clair Street only a block away from my paternal grandparents. We lived there for about four years.
In 1975, my parents had the opportunity to buy 7 acres in Kenosha, where they built a house. My dad had horses and this allowed him to have a barn and a little hobby farm. As for me, I had the run of Hawthorn Hollow and Petrifying Springs Park, but it did take us away from family. Not that the northside of Kenosha was that far away but it wasn’t next door.
Fast forward 45 years later and my daughter is now married and expecting a baby. My wife was talking with a neighbor and found out that the two-family across the alley from our house was for sale. The light bulb went off — let’s buy the house and move the kids in there.
She told me she’d handle everything but when she says that she will handle everything, it often involves me, and this was no different. In the end, everything worked out and we were the owners of a two-family home.
We moved our son upstairs and my daughter and her husband downstairs. It seemed like a great arrangement. The kids were moving into a nicer place and they got a break on the rent. What my son-in-law didn’t account for was how close the in-laws were.
Remember that show, “Everybody Loves Raymond?” Raymond and his wife lived across the street from Ray’s parents. Mom and Dad would “pop” over, often at the worst times. In addition, Ray’s brother had a habit of always “popping” over too. And poor Deborah, she had to put up with this daily.
Guess what? My daughter became Raymond and my son-in-law was Deborah, and I guess that would make us the obnoxious in-laws. Often, we’d find ourselves over at the kids’ house, my son would hear us downstairs and he would “pop” in. Next thing you know, our lives were a sitcom.
There were growing pains. My son-in-law didn’t want his mother-in-law just barging in. He worked long, hard hours and he needed some downtime without extra people around.
That all changed when Kaibert was born. We’d walk in and Kiondre would hand us a crying baby, “Here, you can have him!” as he retreated to his room. Of course, we wanted him. That’s why we came over.
We became built-in babysitters and often called on to watch our grandson. But, more importantly, we were able to mentor our children and personally invest in our grandson. Over that first year we bonded with him by rocking him to sleep, feeding him, playing with him and just spending time with him.
When I walked into the room, it didn’t matter who was holding him, he reached up for me. And the games that became our thing. At first, I’d throw a blanket over my head and say, “You can’t find me!” but that turned into him crawling up under the blanket and us hiding from mom, dad and grandma. The problem was, he’d giggle, and they’d find us. Never mind we were sitting on the couch with a blanket over us.
The kids still live across the alley from us and we still spend a lot of time over there. After five years, they appreciate the closeness of family. And we appreciate seeing our grandchildren daily.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it’s the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
