Grandpa Time: Our life's a sitcom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was about 3 or 4, my parents moved into an apartment on the northside. My Aunty Gayle lived above us and my Grandma Mary lived in an apartment building next to ours. I remember going outside and yelling, “Grandma Mary, would you come out?”

There was something special about having family around. I could pop upstairs to see my aunt or I could go next door to see grandma. Our stay in the apartment was short-lived; my parents bought their first house on St. Clair Street only a block away from my paternal grandparents. We lived there for about four years.

In 1975, my parents had the opportunity to buy 7 acres in Kenosha, where they built a house. My dad had horses and this allowed him to have a barn and a little hobby farm. As for me, I had the run of Hawthorn Hollow and Petrifying Springs Park, but it did take us away from family. Not that the northside of Kenosha was that far away but it wasn’t next door.

Fast forward 45 years later and my daughter is now married and expecting a baby. My wife was talking with a neighbor and found out that the two-family across the alley from our house was for sale. The light bulb went off — let’s buy the house and move the kids in there.