Grandpa Time: One last summer adventure

August was a whirlwind for Amy and me. During the first week of August, we were on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation helping our friends with a traditional Women and Water Symposium and during the second week, we made a trip to Michigan to celebrate our 31st wedding anniversary. In between, I managed to somehow turn 55 which seems impossible, considering I am only 25.

I thought that Amy and I could squeeze one more, short trip in with the grandkids but between work obligations and the fleeting days of summer vacation, it didn’t look like that would happen. Instead, I decided to take Kai for an overnight trip to the Wisconsin Dells. The plan was to leave early on a Sunday morning and come back sometime Monday night. The only problem — mom and dad did not get up that early, so Kai wasn’t ready.

We finally loaded up the car and there I was, on an overnighter with a 5-year-old. Would I survive? Would he have fun? Could I tire him out? Would he tire me out?

On the way to the Dells, Kai was a little chatterbox. This was unusual because he can be very quiet and introspective. I told him some of the things that we were going to do and gave him some brochures to look at. He seemed excited.