Grandpa Time: Odds and ends

We attended the Racine Zoo’s Easter Eggstravaganza and when Joann, who works for the zoo, saw us, she said, “These must be the “Bert” Brothers?” Kai emphatically said, “No, it’s Kai and Tanner.”

I think the days of calling Kai “Kaibert” are in the past. At the age of 5, he is developing his own identity and I can respect that. Plus, I do not want to see him made fun of if kids cannot appreciate his “real” name.

Kai was joking around and said I should call Amy, “Amybert!” I think I’ll try that.

Speaking of the Racine Zoo, they did a great job putting together the Easter Eggstravaganza and we are looking forward to the next kid centric event.

My son-in-law called to tell me that someone came into his store and after some small talk he realized that they knew me. He said, “You must know my father-in-law” in which the person replied, “Oh, your Kaibert and Tannerbert’s dad.”

We entered the “terrible twos” just short of Tannerbert’s 2nd birthday. The kid will not give me the time of day, unless I have a plate of food in front of me. Then he comes over, sits right next to me and opens his mouth every time I lift my fork. The other day he had the nerve to tell me to “Go.”