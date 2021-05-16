Grandpa Time: Odds and ends

We attended the Racine Zoo’s Easter Eggstravaganza and when Joann, who works for the zoo, saw us, she said, “These must be the “Bert” Brothers?” Kai emphatically said, “No, it’s Kai and Tanner.”
I think the days of calling Kai “Kaibert” are in the past. At the age of 5, he is developing his own identity and I can respect that. Plus, I do not want to see him made fun of if kids cannot appreciate his “real” name.
Kai was joking around and said I should call Amy, “Amybert!” I think I’ll try that.
Speaking of the Racine Zoo, they did a great job putting together the Easter Eggstravaganza and we are looking forward to the next kid centric event.
My son-in-law called to tell me that someone came into his store and after some small talk he realized that they knew me. He said, “You must know my father-in-law” in which the person replied, “Oh, your Kaibert and Tannerbert’s dad.”
We entered the “terrible twos” just short of Tannerbert’s 2nd birthday. The kid will not give me the time of day, unless I have a plate of food in front of me. Then he comes over, sits right next to me and opens his mouth every time I lift my fork. The other day he had the nerve to tell me to “Go.”
On the other hand, if he is in a good mood, he will jump on top of me. He likes it when I “fall” asleep, fake snore and all. He comes over and slugs me in the stomach. When I “wake” up I ask if I fell asleep and he says yes. The other day, he tried “fake” sleeping, fake snore and all, but he left his eyes open.
We took both the kids up to Brady Street in Milwaukee to buy some Italian cookies. Tannerbert likes to run. I think Amy is ordering one of those kid leashes.
Kids today spend too much time indoors. We need to raise free range kids who run around and get dirty.
Kai and I had a stimulating conversation the other day. As we were sitting outside, he asked, “Who do you think would win a fight? Godzilla or King Kong?” Before he watched the movie, he was adamant Godzilla would win because he can blow fire. The neighbor kids were betting on King Kong.
I suggested to Kai that we should go visit the tree we sponsored at River Bend. He said, “What tree? Oh, you mean the syrup tree?”
I read a recent Grandpa Time column to Kai and he got a big smile on his face as he told me, “That’s not true.” I said, “Yes, it is.”
I get more Facebook “Likes” when I post pictures of the grandkids than any other type of post. What gives?
We celebrated Tannerbert’s 2nd birthday at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark in Lake Geneva. The kids had a blast splashing around in the water. I think my days as a water park enthusiast are quickly coming to an end.
I popped over to see the kids and Kai was playing his video games. He barely acknowledged me until I suggested we walk over to the zoo. He turned off the TV and started putting his shoes on. I asked him why he was putting his shoes on and he said he just wanted to wear them while playing his video game. We had a fun time at the zoo.
Tannerbert thinks it’s fun to Facetime me and then he spends most of the time changing the various filters. I think he just wants to play with the filters.
After missing a year, my dad had his famous Easter Egg Hunt at the family homestead. Eggs were hidden for both my adult children, as well as Kai and Tannerbert. Kai helped his mom find her eggs. Tannerbert decided to plop down after locating 10 of his 30 eggs so he could check out what he had.
Easter was bittersweet without Great-grandma Lee but it was good to have the whole family together and to hear laughter coming from the family room. Just three months before, we said goodbye to her in that same room.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.