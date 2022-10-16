Grandpa Time: My life as a grandfather

By now, you probably have a romanticized picture of my life as a grandfather. I come home to two perfect angels, excited to see me as they run into my arms and give me grandpa hugs and kisses. As I sit down, they follow behind and then sit next to me, hanging on every word I say as well as asking for my tidbits of wisdom. And when I ask to watch my favorite shows, they gladly turn off their video games and switch to my program.

I only wish life was that good. Lately, Kai, my little sidekick, has been ignoring me. He knows he’s doing it and as I say “Hmmmmmm. Kai. Kai! KAI!” He looks at me with a twinkle in his eye and a sly grin and finally says hi. If he’s playing video games online with his buddy CJ, all bets are off.

My biggest problem is I set up myself up for disappointment by setting high expectations. Life would be much easier if I had no expectations and just went with the flow. But sadly, I’m not wired that way.

As a result, things don’t always work out the way I plan, and I experienced that firsthand when I took Kai to Downtown Racine’s Party on the Pavement (POP) last month. For the past six years, with maybe the exception of one year, Kai and I have attended this great event, walking around, meeting different people, taking pictures and checking out the various booths and exhibits. He even got his first kiss at POP, years ago when he was just a little tyke.

This year he didn’t want to go. He was too busy playing his video games and he wasn’t feeling good. Amy insisted that he get out of the house so off we went. He wasn’t happy. Although we found a parking spot close to Monument Square, it didn’t stop him from complaining about the walk.

We first headed down Main Street, checking out the various booths and greeting people we knew. We even ran into several politicians who were vying for our vote in November, and of course, the lovely Miss Racine.

Kai was not having it. He wouldn’t take pictures, complained the whole time and kept asking if we could leave. He even told me that next time, I should take Tanner. In his defense, he really wasn’t feeling good, and it wasn’t apparent how bad, until we started walking around. Maybe next year will be better. Or perhaps he’s outgrowing Grandpa Time?

We did have a better outing earlier in the month. Amy wanted me to bring the kids over to Gifford School for their Harvest Festival. As we approached the emergency vehicles, an officer said, “Hi Kai.”

“Oh no,” I thought, “Now what did he do?” Officer McDonald saw my startled expression and said, “We’re cousins Kai.” It turns out that Officer McDonald of the Caledonia Police Department is their father’s first cousin.

Did I mention these kids are sly? I had to watch the kids one evening while Kiondre ran errands. He specifically told me that the kids were to have no snacks unless they finished their dinner. About an hour later, Tannerbert walks up and hands me a package of Ramen Noodles and he says, “Ramen.” I explained that his dad said no snacks and he looks at me and expressively says, “This isn’t a snack. It’s ramen!” Oh, to be 3 again.

Speaking of Tannerbert, he’s been getting on Kai’s nerves lately. The little guy looks up to his brother and often repeats and mimics everything Kai says and does. Kai doesn’t have much patience for this, and we try and explain to Kai that he was once like that. I experienced this recently when I had to pick up the kids. They wanted to know how I scraped my knee and I explained that I fell. Tannerbert says, “I fell too Grandpa and scraped MY knee.” Kai looks at him and says, “No you didn’t,” in which Tannerbert replies, “Oh yeah, but I hate when that happens.”

I must admit, it is fun having the 3-year-old around. He’s goofy, playful and everything is a new experience. Kai is becoming an old soul in the body of a 6-year-old. Just the other day, he told me that he didn’t want me writing about him anymore. I’m still waiting for his attorney to send me a cease-and-desist order but until then, I told him that is not going to happen.

While Kai doesn’t want to be the subject of my column anymore, a group of students at Roosevelt School had a different idea. I recently came out of retirement and am teaching the fourth grade. One of my students “googled” me and found out that I write a column about my grandchildren. One day, he raised his hand and asked, “Mr. Maack, could you write a column about us like you write about your grandkids?”

There is no better job than being a grandfather.