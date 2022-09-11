Grandpa Time: Making Memories

Last month, we spent a week in the Northwoods on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. As we drove up there, Amy asked, “Can we turn around and take them home?” We had only been on the road for 45 minutes, but the grandkids had already started “acting” up. It did get better, especially when they fell asleep.

Do we regret taking them with? No! The kids loved being up north and Kai was fixated on seeing wolves, bears and Bigfoot! Tanner, our free range grandchild, loved running around.

Each night I would sit out on the porch and enjoy being surrounded by the pine and birch trees and the clear evening sky. The first night, Kai came out, sat next to me and said, “I’m looking for bears, wolves and Bigfoot, Grandpa.”

When he heard the trees rustle, he thought he saw Bigfoot. After about twenty minutes, he went inside. However, every ten minutes or so, he’d come out and ask me if I saw anything yet. Somehow, I was on Bigfoot watch.

While the purpose of our week was to assist with a traditional Ojibwe Teaching Lodge, we did get to spend an extra two days relaxing on the Reservation. I thought it might be fun to take the kids out on a boat. The problem was, I didn’t have a boat. Nor had I ever “skippered” one before.

One of our friends referred us to The Landing, a tribal owned resort on the Chippewa Flowage. It was down the road from our cabin, and they rented pontoon boats. We drove over and I inquired about renting a boat for a few hours. Apparently, they typically rent these boats for the day, not the hour. I also found out the next opening was two days later.

I explained that I just wanted to take the grandkids out on the lake for a few hours, and I may or may not have dropped my friend’s name. At that point, the manager said that a boat had just come in and we could take that one out.

The kids got their life jackets on and we boarded our ship. Hopefully, this maiden voyage would not turn out like the three-hour trip taken by the passengers of the SS Minnow. While it was a tad windy, the skies were clear, and we kept an eye on the mainland.

As we embarked, Tannerbert yelled, “Faster, faster!” and both boys had huge grins on their faces. Once we got out on the flowage, I let both boys “drive” the boat.

At one point, Kai took his hands off the steering wheel and I had to remind him to keep his hands on the wheel. “Grandpa, I’m driving, not you!” he replied. When he saw an island off in the distance, he thought it was Jurassic World and wanted us to head there. When I didn’t, he proclaimed it was the worst day ever.

We did drive up to a smaller island and the kids got out to explore that one. Just like that, it was the best day ever.

On our way home, Google Maps took us through Philips, home of Ken Smith’s Wisconsin Concrete Park. I thought the kids might enjoy this Wisconsin oddity, but I wasn’t sure. In the age of Transformers and other cool action figures, would they enjoy seeing people and animals crudely sculpted out of concrete? Or would they find it “lame”?

I soon found out as they ran amongst the sculptures. “Grandpa, look at this one!” “Grandpa, take a picture of me with this deer.” Both kids looked on with awe struck eyes as we walked through the park.

Our next stop would be the Wisconsin Dells to see the giant Transformers at the upside-down White House and to have dinner before heading home. Once again, the kids loved seeing these towering figures and we were able to give them memories that hopefully, will last a lifetime.

I enjoy seeing the world through the eyes of my grandchildren as I introduce them to new experiences, new places and new adventures.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.