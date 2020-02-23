Grandpa Time: Making memories with Grandpa

My earliest memories are of spending time with my Grandpa. He was my buddy, my pal, my hero. He was larger than life. And we did everything together. At least it seemed that way.
I was the oldest of four grandchildren and as the firstborn, I spent the most time with Grandpa and Grandma. Grandpa was semi-retired, and Grandma still worked downtown as a beautician. Wednesday’s were her day off so they would pick me up and we’d first go to the laundromat. I’m not sure why they didn’t have a washing machine, but they didn’t.
Afterwards, we’d walk over to Woolworth’s where they’d buy me a toy and then we’d sit at the lunch counter and feast on hot dogs. Those hot dogs were great with the buns lightly buttered and then toasted on the grill. And then it was off on some adventure. Kiddie Land, the Racine Zoo, the trolley in East Troy — the world as our oyster — well only if it was in driving distance of Racine.
Sleepovers at my grandparents were the best. My mom would make us go to bed early, regardless of what was going on. But Grandpa, he let me stay up all night. He loved late night movies and we’d watch them until 2 or 3 in the morning. Westerns were our favorite but occasionally I’d hide behind him if it was a scary scene.
The next morning we’d rise early because we had to take Grandma to work. Then we’d hang out. At Christmas time he would take me to see the Nativity scene at some downtown church and in the summer, we’d make frequent trips to the zoo. When my dad brought home a puppy, Grandpa and I built a doghouse. Well Grandpa did most of the work and I took the credit.
Each Christmas, my grandparents would get us three toys — one present was a new outfit, one present was a toy we wanted and one present was a toy that Grandpa picked out. And boy did he pick out some cool toys over the years. At heart he was a big kid.
When my parents moved out to the “country,” Grandpa told me he was going to buy me a dirt bike. We even went to the Honda Farm in Sturtevant and looked at a Honda 50 and a Honda 125. Sadly, Grandpa got sick shortly thereafter and I never got my dirt bike. Plus, if push came to shove, I don’t think Grandma would have let him buy me one anyway.
You have free articles remaining.
I’d like to say I know my grandpa better. I was too young to carry on meaningful conversations with him, but I have great memories of the time we spent together. Grandpa was an Eagle Scout and I wanted to be an Eagle Scout just like him. But Grandpa passed away the week I went on my first Boy Scout campout when I was 11 years old.
I knew if I ever became a grandfather, I wanted to pass a little of my Grandpa on to my grandchildren. Four years ago, my daughter blessed us with our first grandson, Kaibert Alan Maack. That’s not really his name but that’s an altogether different story.
Before Kaibert was even born, I was prepping. We bought a house across the alley from us and moved the kids in there. I went out and bought a car seat because I was going to be prepared to take him everywhere. And we brushed up on our grandparenting skills.
It would be our job to provide a refuge for our grandson and to use him to get back at our daughter for all the grief and aggravation she caused us. Sugar would be the main tool in our arsenal. Feed him candy and soda right before bedtime, drop him off and run.
Ironically, we have actually tried to do the opposite. These kids don’t come with instruction manuals and we found that out quickly when we had our daughter. What were we doing? Why would God give two immature 20-something year olds such responsibility? But he did and we managed but not before making a few mistakes along the way.
As a grandparent, I bring wisdom to the table. I’ve learned a few things and I have a second chance to do it right. Well sort of. We still need to let the kids make their mistakes but we can mentor them while nurturing our grandchildren.
When Kaibert was first born, I’d go over to the house every night and rock him to sleep. Once he’d fall asleep, I’d hand him to his parents and say, “My job here is done now.” I also had the privilege of watching him every Saturday during his first year while my daughter worked part-time. He was too little to do much with, but we had fun anyway.
I only had one grandfather and he meant the world to me. My children are blessed. They have had two grandfathers, three grandmothers and two great-grandmothers. My grandchildren are blessed even more — they have two grandfathers, two grandmothers, three great-grandmothers and two great-grandfathers. And all are young enough and healthy enough to build memories with them.
David Maack is a father to two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.