Grandpa Time: Making memories with Grandpa

It would be our job to provide a refuge for our grandson and to use him to get back at our daughter for all the grief and aggravation she caused us. Sugar would be the main tool in our arsenal. Feed him candy and soda right before bedtime, drop him off and run.

Ironically, we have actually tried to do the opposite. These kids don’t come with instruction manuals and we found that out quickly when we had our daughter. What were we doing? Why would God give two immature 20-something year olds such responsibility? But he did and we managed but not before making a few mistakes along the way.

As a grandparent, I bring wisdom to the table. I’ve learned a few things and I have a second chance to do it right. Well sort of. We still need to let the kids make their mistakes but we can mentor them while nurturing our grandchildren.

When Kaibert was first born, I’d go over to the house every night and rock him to sleep. Once he’d fall asleep, I’d hand him to his parents and say, “My job here is done now.” I also had the privilege of watching him every Saturday during his first year while my daughter worked part-time. He was too little to do much with, but we had fun anyway.

I only had one grandfather and he meant the world to me. My children are blessed. They have had two grandfathers, three grandmothers and two great-grandmothers. My grandchildren are blessed even more — they have two grandfathers, two grandmothers, three great-grandmothers and two great-grandfathers. And all are young enough and healthy enough to build memories with them.

David Maack is a father to two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0