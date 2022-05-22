Grandpa Time: Kids say the darndest things

It happened again. Kai and I were out when someone approached us and said that they read our Grandpa Time column.

It has been said that kids say the darndest things and my grandkids are no exception.

Kai and I were leaving River Bend when he asks, "Granpa, do you get paid?"

"For what?" I answered.

"You know, for us being famous," he said.

When I told him we didn't, he thought we should. I think he just wanted toy money.

A week before Tannerbert's birthday, we walked over to the Racine Zoo and I asked, "Who has a birthday coming up? "Me," he answered.

I then asked him how old he was going to be, and he answers, "Five."

He turned 3.

A few weeks later, we went to a friend's Sobriety Party and Tannerbert was running around saying he was Sonic. Several of the older ladies found him adorable and one asked him how old he was. "Six," he answered.

On our way back, Amy wanted to stop at Sam's Club. Kai wanted to go to Walmart because Walmart has better toys. Amy explained that she wasn't buying him a toy. Instead, she suggested that we look at the books.

For a moment we "lost" Tannerbert. Amy called out, "Tanner," and he answers back, "I'm in the house." I go down the aisle and his head is poking out of a playhouse window.

Before you believe grandparenting these two is a cakewalk, they do have their moments. I had to pick Kai up from school and he had it in his mind that I should take him to McDonald's for a Happy Meal. When I said no, he melted down and said I was making him angry.

Well, I made the mistake of trying to reason with a 6-year-old and began explaining that he chose to be angry. He disagreed. It was all my fault.

Fortunately, these moments are rare, but they do happen.

It's no secret that Kai is grandpa's little buddy. It is not favoritism on my part. It is just a special bond we have had from the start.

Tannerbert can run hot or cold.

I have been babysitting, a lot. It allows me to spend some "one on one" time with Tannerbert and I have been trying to make memories with him also. He likes going to the Racine Zoo and to Lakeview Park and I try to get him outside as much as I can.

On one particular day, I got over there, and his dad warned me that he's been difficult the past couple of days.

First thing Tannerbert does is tell me to leave. I asked who was going to watch him and he said, "Me."

It was tempting to leave him home alone, but he finally came around and by the end of the day he was climbing all over me. We almost ended on a good note, except I had to send him to his room for refusing to apologize to his brother.

That little stinker preferred going to his room rather than apologizing for punching Kai. Around the same time, Amy gets home and hears him whimpering. Thinking that he just woke up she starts going to him. "Stop" I tell her, "He's in timeout."

I think he has her wrapped around her finger. Well, most of the time. One afternoon he was acting up and I told him to stop. He marched into the kitchen, "Grandma, P Paws being naughty." Amy had heard the whole thing but told him she would "yell" at me.

Tannerbert puffed his chest out and grabbed her hand. As she walked into the living room, she sternly asked, "What's going on in here?" As I started to tell her what her little ward had done, Tannerbert ducks behind her. He wasn't so brave after all.

Although the two kids fight like "cats and dogs," they can also be best buds. Tannerbert looks up to his brother and wants to go to school with him. Kai often engages him when playing with his dinosaurs.

Kai's school held an Easter egg hunt, and he came home with a bag of Easter eggs. Tannerbert was taking a nap, but Kai decided his brother should participate in an Easter egg hunt and hid three eggs around the room. When Tannerbert woke up Kai had his brother go find the eggs and let him keep them.

It would be nice if they got along like that all the time, but they don’t. In fact, I was glad to give them back the other day. Oh well…

There is no better job than being a grandfather.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.

