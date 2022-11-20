Grandpa Time: Keeping cultural history alive

I grew up knowing I was “indian,” but I really didn’t know much more than that. You see, my mother’s father, my grandfather, died when my mom was a senior in high school. I never had the chance to meet him. What I do know about him were memories my mom shared over the years.

Leon Vanoss was born and raised on the White Earth Ojibwe Reservation in northern Minnesota. At some point, he moved off the reservation and relocated to southeastern Wisconsin. Probably because he already had family here.

He met my grandmother, married and between them, had nine children, one who died as an infant. He was a handsome man with thick black hair and dark skin.

While he didn’t raise his children culturally, there was no mistaking that he and his siblings were indigenous. Because he was mixed blood and my grandmother was Anglo, my mother and most of her siblings were lighter than my grandfather and some favored my grandmother.

My mother said he never talked about life on the reservation, but he made sure his children were enrolled in the tribe. In addition, his social circle was still other native peoples including some Oneidas who lived in Racine and his cousin, Sonny Barry who lived in Kenosha.

Barry would later become a unique connection as Amy and I became more involved in the native American community.

I once had a gentleman from Racine call me up. He was White Earth also. When I told him who our family was, he said, “We’re related to them.” Turns out that he was related to the Barry side and we were related to the Vanoss side.

When I told my mom, she said that on Sunday afternoons, her dad would take them to Barry’s house where he played cards with the guys.

I relayed that story to a White Earth friend from Milwaukee and she had this look on her face. When I was done, she said, “My dad used to take us to Kenosha, where he played cards with Sonny Barry.”

Despite that, my mother expressed some shame about being a native American growing up in the 1950’s. While she adored her father, she said she was embarrassed to be seen in public with her much darker aunts who were visiting from Minneapolis. This wasn’t something taught in the home but instead, it is interesting how society tends to shape our views and perceptions. The 1950’s were not as idyllic as we thought.

As I got older, I wanted to learn as much as I could about our family and our tribe. Like many young people, I was drawn to the image of the plains indians with their beautiful beadwork and eagle feather headdresses. However, as I learned more about our Ojibwe culture, I grew to have pride in our language, songs and traditions. In fact, a Cherokee friend accused me, good naturedly, of being ethnocentric.

As Amy and I raised our family, we taught our children to have pride in being native American, Ojibwe on my side, Apache on hers. We took them to pow wows, cultural camps, ceremonies and we all volunteered with the Indian Summer Festival in Milwaukee. As our daughter got older, she danced for Canadian rockers Eagle and Hawk, Brule and Grammy Award winner Bill Miller.

There is a philosophy amongst native peoples that when we make decisions, they should benefit the seventh generation. My grandfather’s grandmother was Nancy McDonald Vanoss. She is mentioned in Frances Densmore’s books on the Ojibwe people, and I consider her the matriarch of our family. When she passed, she was 104 years old and had over a hundred descendants. Many of her great-great-grandchildren went on to do incredible things including founding the American Indian Movement, writing books, recording music and running for elective office.

Now that we have grandchildren, we ask ourselves, “What legacy will we leave behind?” As a result, we are passing along our heritage so that they will never have to ask who they are or where they came from. When Kai started walking, we brought him into the pow wow circle, we share stories with them and they go to cultural “doings” with us.

Recently, I took the boys to River Bend Nature Center. As we headed down the River Bend path, Kai noticed that there was an opening at the base of one of the trees. “Look Grandpa, the Little People,” he said, pointing to the opening. As he walked up, he said, “Boozhoo Little People.” He then told me that he thought he saw one.

In our Ojibwe culture, little people live in hollowed out trees and small caves. We will often leave copper and other small gifts for them and we are taught that children can often see them.

Perhaps Kai did.

My ancestors survived genocide, boarding schools and forced assimilation. My grandfather wasn’t considered a citizen until 1924 and we couldn’t openly practice our traditional ways until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed.

As Native American Heritage month comes to a close, I’m reminded that we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors and I have been told that we should walk like there are 3,000 ancestors behind us. Yet, we must also realize that we do not inherit the land from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children and our grandchildren.

If we are to survive for the next seven generations, I owe it to Kai and Tannerbert to pass along all I know. They are our future.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.