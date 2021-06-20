Grandpa time: I survived a day with the kids

On this particular morning, I got payback. When Tannerbert finds me asleep, he comes up to me and punches me in the stomach. Now it was my turn to wake him up.

I started “patting” his stomach and said, “Get up, get up!” He looked up, I think he may have whimpered but I avoided the whole “Mama!” thing. I picked him up and took him to the couch. He must have still been tired because he rested his head on my shoulder. So far so good.

I told him that we were going out for breakfast and then we were going to “PaPa’s” house to ride the tractor. He kept saying “PaPa, PaPa!” Surprisingly, he let me change his diaper, get him dressed and set up in the car seat. It was a little more hectic getting Kai ready for school, but we got out the door with a minute to spare.

After we dropped Kai at school, Tannerbert and I went to Park Inn for breakfast. This was the first time I had taken him out alone and you know what, he did real good.

Afterwards, we went back home and waited until Kai was done with school. But first Grandpa needed money, so it was off to the bank.

Our next stop was to McDonald’s for happy meals and then I took them to my dad’s house. Tannerbert fell asleep so I had to wake him but when he saw he had a Happy Meal, he was, well, happy.