Grandpa Time: He loves me, loves me not

As much as I love my grandchildren, there are some days I’m glad to give them back.

That was the case the other day. As I got the kids ready to go outside, Kai insisted that I allow him to have some Goldfish. I asked if he ate his breakfast and he said no, he didn’t like it.

I told him he couldn’t have any Goldfish but he could have some grapes I just bought. He said he didn’t like grapes, they wouldn’t fill him up.

As we sat there, his younger brother kept eating the grapes but Kai wouldn’t have anything to do with them. In fact, as he pouted, he told me, “I don’t want to live by you anymore. And “Dadas” my twin.” Ouch!

Once I fed him lunch, he was my buddy again. And now, everytime I see him, he runs over to hug me. He also doesn’t want me to move anymore, even though I “threatened” to sell our house.

As for Tannerbert, he is another story. One moment he is telling me to go and the next, he is crawling all over me. I thought the terrible two’s were supposed to be bad but so far, the threes are not much better.

A couple of weeks ago, my “adopted” family from Bavaria visited us. In 1983, I was a summer exchange student in a small village near Munich. Bernhard was my host brother and we are the same age. He spent a year in the states as an exchange student, as did his three children.

They were in the Midwest for a wedding and so we got together in Racine. I wanted them to meet my children, as well as my grandchildren. It was great seeing him, his wife and youngest daughter and Tannerbert, my feral grandson, warmed up to them.

We went to the Racine Zoo and Tannerbert even allowed “Uncle” Bernie to hold him while feeding both the giraffes and the birds. Who knows, maybe the third generation of Nitschkes will host my grandchildren some day.

Last weekend, we went to my friend’s 50th birthday party. The first thing Kai sees is a classic Corvette and he knows what it is. “It’s OK,” I said, “You can go look at it.” He was mesmerized by that car and afterwards, he wanted to take a picture with it from all sides.

Kai can be shy and when we first got there, he was quiet. By the end of the party, he didn’t want to go. He spent most of the time playing basketball with the other kids and he asked, “Do you think I’ll see my new friends again?”

He also spent quite a bit of time dodging several women who thought he was adorable. If they only knew.

More than one person remarked about his cheeks and one longtime friend, Mary, told him that she was going to kiss those cheeks. He ran.

Ironically, the first girl to ever kiss our grandson was Mary’s granddaughter at Party on the Pavement. We stopped by her store and her granddaughter leaned in and kissed Kai. He wasn’t even a year old.

Needless to say, Kai was extremely cautious around Mary and refused to go near her. Finally, as the party drew to a close, she asked Kai if he would take a picture with her. At first he said no, but she promised not to kiss him.

As he approached her, he held his hands up to his face. He would take the picture but he wasn’t going to chance a kiss. Could Mary be trusted? Nope. She kissed her finger and touched his cheeks.

Someday, Kai will appreciate his “cuteness” but right now he enjoys being 6 and being 6 does not involve being kissed by girls.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II, and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0