Grandpa Time: Having a birthday on Festivus

It’s hard having a birthday on a major holiday. Amy’s birthday falls on New Year’s Eve, my mom’s birthday was a week before Christmas and poor Kai’s birthday falls on Festivus, a holiday for the “restivus” which revolves around the airing of grievances, feats of strength and no presents.

As we were shopping for Christmas sweaters he asked if I would buy him a toy as an “early” birthday gift. I explained that his birthday is on Festivus and that there are no presents on Festivus. Tough break kid but that’s what happens when your birthday falls on a holiday.

I then suggested that if he found something, I’d buy it now and give it to him on his birthday. “No Grandpa, you give it to me now,” he exclaimed. Good try, but I didn’t fall for it.

Birthdays are milestones in our lives. They mark the end of year in our life and the start of a new year, filled with possibilities and good intentions. Some birthdays carry more weight than others depending on cultural influences.

Biblically, the seventh year signified the completion of one cycle and the start of a new one. This month, as Kai turns seven, I’m doing a lot of reflecting.

Where has the time gone?

It was just yesterday when we were at the hospital awaiting his arrival. Kai was waiting to make his entrance into the world so they had to induce labor. Maria wanted her mom in the delivery room for support and I went to work. Every so often, I would call for an update, but nothing. Yet I waited and waited and waited.

Maria did everything she could but Kai was just too big and wouldn’t come out.

As I was getting ready for bed, I got a call from Amy. They wanted to do a Caesarean section and I should get to the hospital as soon as possible. It was a windy night and the garbage cans in the parking lot were blowing over. I saw my daughter briefly before they took her to the operating room. We prayed as a family and then they took her.

Amy was beside herself. This was our only daughter and our first grandson. A C-section wasn’t in our plans and while relatively routine, there is always a risk.

She took out her drum and began singing Ojibwe prayer songs. While it seemed like an eternity, Kiondre soon came in holding our precious grandson, handed him to Amy who in turn handed him to me. I spoke some Ojibwe words into his ear and then prayed for him.

That night he came on the wind and blessed our lives beyond measure.

It also changed our routine. Every night after work, I went over to see our grandson and I’d often rock him to sleep. Soon we were playing you can’t find Grandpa and Kai games and he became my little sidekick.

A couple to trio

Amy and I went from being a couple to a couple plus one as we took Kai all over with us. Thanks to Facebook, he became a local celebrity and we would often hear people yelling “Kaibert” as we walked past.

As he got older, he would invite himself on our Friday date nights. I told him he had to ask Grandma but how could she say no when he greeted her at the door with his shoes and coat already on.

His favorite restaurant was DeRango’s on Main. As we waited for our food, he’d stand on his tiptoes peering at the chocolates. After dinner, he’d get a scoop of ice cream.

As he’s about to turn 7, I’m amazed at the little man he’s become. He is in the first grade but reading at a fourth-grade level, he has a good friend and he still enjoys going on adventures with Grandpa.

Like me, he has a dry sense of humor, can be a little tease and is testing his independence. Yet, he will still come over and sit next to me. Like his grandmother, he is somewhat of a homebody, until we get out, and then he has a blast.

Born leader

Kai is definitely a leader. Always has been. “Follow me Grandpa,” has been his mantra from the time he could talk. Yet he often doesn’t know where he is going. Maybe leaders the wrong term. He’s an adventurer.

Like any kid, he can have his selfish side, yet he can be generous. We both “collect” Happy Meal toys and often compare what we have got. During the Pokémon promotion, he said, “Here Grandpa, you can have these,” as he handed me his new Pokémon cards.

Having grandchildren has changed us for the better. We are older and wiser now and we have the opportunity to leave a legacy. Like my grandparents poured their love into me, we are able to do the same.

In 2009, Amy and I started taking an annual picture with Santa. When Kai came along, he weaseled his way into our picture. But I’m not complaining. It’s a tradition we have made and hopefully, he will never get to old to have his picture taken with Santa.

Kai was the greatest Christmas present I ever received, even if he was born on Festivus. Happy 7th birthday Kai. May God bless you abundantly.

Love, Grandpa

There is no better job than being a grandfather.