Grandpa Time: Dinosaurs on the brain

I asked Kaibert what I should write about next and he said, “Dinosaurs!!”
I swear, this kid has dinosaurs on his brain. I bought a really nice Sharper Image dinosaur robot for myself and he took it from me. “We can share, Grandpa,” he remarked.
I asked him why he does not share his toys with me, but I must share mine with him and he just shrugged his shoulders. What’s mine is his and what’s his is his. Or at least that is what he thinks.
I remember my nephew having the same fascination with dinosaurs. Like Kaibert, he knew all their names and everything about them. They could not pronounce McDonalds, but they could easily pronounce velociraptor.
Last year, Amy and I took him on a mini vacation and one of the stops I planned was to Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa. According to their website, Maquoketa Caves is probably Iowa’s most unique state park. Its caves, limestone formations and rugged bluffs provide visitors a chance to “step back” into geological time thousands of years. Caves vary from the 1,100-foot Dancehall Cave with walkways and lighting system to Dugout Cave.
And step back in time we did.
As we explored the Dancehall Cave, Kaibert was convinced that we would find living dinosaurs lurking right around the corner. He even insisted on leading the way. When we traversed the trails, he had us pick up sticks so we could feed the dinosaurs once we encountered them.
I am not sure where he got this idea that dinosaurs are still alive, but then again, he does think his grandmother is a zombie. But I digress.
If I heard a crackling in the woods, I would say, “Did you hear that? I think I just heard a dinosaur, but it was too fast.” Kaibert would quickly add, “I think I see it over there Grandpa!”
As I mentioned before, we like going on “adventures” and I try to make our outings fun so this back and forth went on for hours.
Closer to home, the Kenosha Public Museum has a nice exhibit of primitive sea creatures as well as the Ice Age. Perhaps most impressive is the Schaefer mammoth, excavated by the museum. While not a dinosaur, it comes pretty darn close when you are 4 years old.
The museum is free, and it is just the right size for the younger ones.
Then we hop on the trolley car and take a ride around the loop.
If we have time, we will hop off and visit Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. This is a nice small, museum that features the largest collection of meat-eating theropods in the nation and some interactive activities for the kids. Your little one can don a lab coat and goggles, grab a brush and start looking for fossils in their dino dig area or put on a feathered vest and see what it is like to “hatch” from an egg. Kaibert loves digging for fossils and could spend hours there playing.
To continue our adventure, we enjoy going down to the lake, looking for fossils. Did I mention that Kaibert has an active imagination? Each time we go down there, he comes home with an armful of stones he claims are dinosaur eggs. I do not know what we are going to do if they all hatch. And we have actually found fossils in the rocks which is pretty neat.
Kaibert is not satisfied looking for fossils anymore. He wants to go on a real dinosaur dig. Unfortunately, he has been digging up gravel driveways, looking for dinosaur bones. And he fills his pockets with stones, to see how many he can fit in his pockets. Did I mention that I enjoy bringing him home and telling his mother that he has got a special surprise for her?
This has been strange year for all of us. We have enjoyed doing more outdoor activities with the grandkids like going down to that special spot along the lake or going to River Bend and Hawthorn Hollow to explore the trails. But like most, we cannot wait to get back to a more normal existence. If all is better next year, we hope to take Kaibert to South Dakota to see where they have found dinosaur bones, as well as watch them uncover mammoths at a site in Hot Springs. But until then, we will continue to make memories closer to home.
As for me, I am going to go over and see if I can get my dinosaur robot back. Wish me luck…
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II, and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
