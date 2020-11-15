Grandpa Time: Dinosaurs on the brain

To continue our adventure, we enjoy going down to the lake, looking for fossils. Did I mention that Kaibert has an active imagination? Each time we go down there, he comes home with an armful of stones he claims are dinosaur eggs. I do not know what we are going to do if they all hatch. And we have actually found fossils in the rocks which is pretty neat.

Kaibert is not satisfied looking for fossils anymore. He wants to go on a real dinosaur dig. Unfortunately, he has been digging up gravel driveways, looking for dinosaur bones. And he fills his pockets with stones, to see how many he can fit in his pockets. Did I mention that I enjoy bringing him home and telling his mother that he has got a special surprise for her?

This has been strange year for all of us. We have enjoyed doing more outdoor activities with the grandkids like going down to that special spot along the lake or going to River Bend and Hawthorn Hollow to explore the trails. But like most, we cannot wait to get back to a more normal existence. If all is better next year, we hope to take Kaibert to South Dakota to see where they have found dinosaur bones, as well as watch them uncover mammoths at a site in Hot Springs. But until then, we will continue to make memories closer to home.

As for me, I am going to go over and see if I can get my dinosaur robot back. Wish me luck…

There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II, and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.

