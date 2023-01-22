Grandpa Time: Changing traditions

I’m thinking a lot about traditions.

Traditions aren’t supposed to change. Isn’t that what Tevye sings about in “Fiddler on the Roof?”

“Tradition, Tradition! Tradition!” he sings, “Because of our traditions, we’ve kept our balance for many, many years.”

Traditions are our bridge from the past to the present and our present to the future. It creates an unbreakable bond, linking generations together. Or does it?

I grew up with longstanding holiday traditions, traditions I knew I would carry into adulthood. Traditions I enjoyed and held close to my heart.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve would forever be with my mother’s side of the family and Christmas Day was with my father’s side. My parents struck a balance that worked for both families and as a result, I carry fond memories of those times.

During my early years, we lived on the northside of Racine and on Christmas Eve, we would attend 4 p.m. Mass at the Siena Center. Afterwards, my Dad would drive us past the Wheary Lights, where we would “ooh and ahh” as we marveled at the waterfall which took up the whole front yard. We would then gather with my maternal grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins, some I’d only see once a year.

Christmas Eve was a magical time filled with food, family, presents and anticipation that Santa would soon be there delivering more presents underneath our Christmas tree. A tree that had to be to my father’s exact specifications, including being a double needled balsam. Imagine my horror when years later my parents bought an artificial tree.

As we got older, my mother took over hosting the Christmas Eve gathering and the event became smaller as families grew larger and older. Many of my aunts started hosting gatherings of their own for their extended families and I could see that our Christmas Eve was changing.

When Amy and I got married, we had the challenge of blending Christmas traditions, while also creating new ones. Needless to say, this may have led to one or two arguments, but we were able to work through those as I reminded Amy that once my maternal grandmother passed, Christmas Eve on my side would too and I was right. But until that day occurred, our Christmas Eve was hectic.

For the first 10 years of our marriage, I worked part-time at Brandts Jewelers. That meant working Christmas Eve. Afterwards, we would often go to church before going to my parent’s house.

On Amy’s side, we were required to attend the Christmas Eve party hosted by her father and stepmother and my mother wanted us to attend midnight mass with her in addition, we may or may not have tried to sneak in a visit with Amy’s mother that evening also. To say we were exhausted was an understatement. But I had a solution.

When our kids were little, I suggested that we sleep over at my parent’s house. I wasn’t dumb, not only would it reduce travel time for us, but my parents also went overboard on Christmas and my kids would wake up to the mother or should I say grandmotherload of gifts. My mom went along with my idea and a new tradition began.

Christmas Day

Christmas Day was always a little more subdued. Growing up, Christmas Day was spent with my father’s side of the family. It was just him and his sister, so it was a smaller gathering. My Grandma Lou hosted dinner and my Grandpa Maack was a big kid at heart. We would get one toy (something we asked for) and one outfit. But then my grandpa would surprise us with a third present, a really cool toy that he picked out. When he passed, my grandmother continued hosting Christmas dinner until she had a stroke in 1992.

When Grandma passed four years later, another tradition came to an end. While my Mom hosted dinner, it was just our immediate family. Sadly, I haven’t seen my aunt since then. Families grow and drift apart, not always, but in many cases.

Sleeping over at my parents lasted until about six years ago, when my Mom told us that we couldn’t sleep over any longer. This was a tradition that had lasted well over 20 years. It couldn’t come to an end just like that. It was tradition. You don’t break tradition. But here we were. Everything I knew was crumbling around me.

Another tradition

And four years ago, another tradition fell.

My mother’s birthday fell a week before Christmas. Amy’s birthday fell a week after. Both heard, growing up, that their birthday gift was also their Christmas gift or vice versa. After we were married, my mother invited us over for New Year’s Day. She would have a birthday cake and gifts for my wife. And the focus was always on Amy’s birthday. Twenty-nine years this went on until one day, my mother told me that she was no longer having dinner on New Year’s Day.

In her defense, she had the onset of dementia and one symptom is becoming less social. Even though we were family, I think she knew something wasn’t “just right” and she wanted to limit her exposure. I guess it didn’t matter because COVID-19 hit and we stayed away to “protect” our parents from potentially getting the virus. We missed birthdays and holidays and when we did visit, it was outside, and we all kept our distance. That is until November 2020 when my mother got seriously ill. All COVID-19 protocols were thrown out the window as we prepared to say our goodbyes.

It was then that I realized my mother was the glue that held our family together.

New traditions

For the past two years, Amy and I have eaten dinner at Denny’s on Christmas Eve. We would have opted for Chinese that first year but the restaurants we stopped at were only doing carryout. This year, Amy’s parents canceled their Christmas Eve gathering, the third year in a row and my father canceled Christmas dinner. Old traditions are fading away and new traditions are falling on us.

We have a small family. And I do not see it getting any bigger. Because we bought a house across the alley from us, we have our kids and grandchildren close. Kai has helped shape some of our new traditions. The kid weaseled in on our annual Santa picture and he insists on us wearing matching sweaters and jammies. We also open presents on Christmas morning with the grandchildren. But I also know that if they move away, those traditions may not last.

This year saw the end of some very old traditions. I cannot say it saw the start of new ones. But I can say, we are in a very strange place as traditions and roles shift and we find ourselves in a different role.

Everything I’ve known, everything I’ve held dear, is slipping away. And I’m left trying to navigate our new normal.