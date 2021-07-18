Grandpa Time: Celebrating Independence Day

My family has a long tradition of participating in Racine’s 4th Fest parade.
In the 1970’s, my dad would drive dignitaries in a horse and buggy for his friend Red Hughes. My Uncle Gary would often take us to the parade, and we couldn’t wait to see my dad drive past.
For many years, dad worked for Schaeffer Motors, and they would provide cars for the parade.
In the late 80’s and early 90’s, my dad asked if I would help find drivers for the parade. I quickly volunteered, not only to find drivers, but to also drive.
I enjoyed playing a small role in the overall parade and it was fun driving dignitaries including U.S. Congressman Les Aspin, State Rep. Jeff Neubauer, Racine County Executive Dennis Kornwolf and others.
After I was elected an alderman, I spent the next 10 years riding/walking in the parade with my family. That is until the kids got “too old” to walk in the parade. At that point I borrowed friend’s children.
Once my term was up, I was recruited by the 4th Fest Board to once again volunteer as a parade marshal/photographer. By then, Amy and I were empty nesters and grandchildren were not yet in the picture.
While everyone loves a parade and those who know me will tell you, I am a big kid at heart, there is something to be said about seeing the parade through the eyes of a child.
Kai has been raised around both the parade and the fireworks since he was born. He helps me out on parade day and when I served as 4th Fest president, he rode in the car with us.
Tannerbert, on the other hand, has not experienced the 4th Fest parade and fireworks until this year. That is because last year was a bust. The parade was reduced to a mini caravan traveling through the city and the fireworks were cancelled.
This year was questionable, until things started loosening up and the number of COVID cases fell.
That did not leave the 4th Fest Board or the community much time to prepare. As a result, this year’s parade was different. Many marching bands were not traveling, and community groups did not have much time to plan. In addition, the city’s Health Department restricted the number of entries that could be in the parade.
Therefore, it was a smaller parade, but I think the quality was still there.
We had politicians, pageant winners, mascots, a few floats and some of our well-known entries like the Iwo Jima Float and the Sons of Norway.
Kai and I even met a movie star — Yogi Bear.
At one point, Yogi photobombed a selfie I was taking, and Kai said, “I want a picture with Yogi.” Fortunately, we were able to meet up with Yogi after the parade and Kai got his picture and I got to rub elbows with a real Hollywood star.
As a bonus, Kai was able to meet with Miss Racine Sophia Karageannes, who took the time to chat with him and Racine’s own Miss Wisconsin, Jennifer Schmidt.
As for Tannerbert, my son in law Kiondre took him to the parade while Kai was helping grandpa. He seemed to like it but then again, dad gave in and bought him a few souvenirs.
That evening, we took both grandkids to the fireworks with us. Kai was an old pro, but this would be Tannerbert’s first time seeing the fireworks. Well at least the city’s fireworks show. The neighborhood fireworks were a different story.
We met up with some friends and staked out our area. We brought child sized chairs for the kids, along with a blanket so they had their pick of where to sit. I also brought my oversized, comfy folding chair so I could enjoy kicking back and relaxing.
Well, I get up for one minute and guess who stole my chair? Tannerbert! There he was sitting in my chair with a smirk on his face. Lucky for me, the chair was big enough for the two us.
Both kids had fun running around, interacting with our friends and generally having a good time as we waited for the sun to go down.
As day turned to night, we would finally see how Tannerbert would do. Would he fall asleep? Would he sit still? Would he be scared?
Pop! The first firework went up and he was mesmerized.
As the show went on, he would throw up his hands, say, “Yeah!” and gasp in awe. He loved them but then again, who wouldn’t.
As the saying goes, everybody loves a parade, and I cannot wait until next year. Until then, there is no better job than being a grandfather.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.