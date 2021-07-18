Grandpa Time: Celebrating Independence Day

As a bonus, Kai was able to meet with Miss Racine Sophia Karageannes, who took the time to chat with him and Racine’s own Miss Wisconsin, Jennifer Schmidt.

As for Tannerbert, my son in law Kiondre took him to the parade while Kai was helping grandpa. He seemed to like it but then again, dad gave in and bought him a few souvenirs.

That evening, we took both grandkids to the fireworks with us. Kai was an old pro, but this would be Tannerbert’s first time seeing the fireworks. Well at least the city’s fireworks show. The neighborhood fireworks were a different story.

We met up with some friends and staked out our area. We brought child sized chairs for the kids, along with a blanket so they had their pick of where to sit. I also brought my oversized, comfy folding chair so I could enjoy kicking back and relaxing.

Well, I get up for one minute and guess who stole my chair? Tannerbert! There he was sitting in my chair with a smirk on his face. Lucky for me, the chair was big enough for the two us.

Both kids had fun running around, interacting with our friends and generally having a good time as we waited for the sun to go down.