Grandpa Time: Cartoons a big part of childhood

My grandsons are obsessed with short YouTube videos. As a result, it is difficult to get them to focus on more lengthy programs. When it comes to “old skool” cartoons like “The Flintstones,” “Tom and Jerry” and “Yogi Bear,” it is near impossible to get them to sit still and watch these shows that defined my childhood.

Perhaps I’m trying too hard to live vicariously through my grandchildren but these cartoons were a big part of my childhood. They shaped who I am. After all, everything I know about marriage, I learned from Fred Flintstone. Whenever I suggested watching “The Flintstones,” it was met with a collective “Noooo!” “It’s boring!” “We want to watch (fill in the blank).

With that said, we recently had a breakthrough. While babysitting Tannerbert, I offered him cereal before asking if I could watch “The Flintstones.” As he munched on Honey Nut Cheerios, he offered up the remote as quickly as Esau gave up his birthright for a bowl of stew. That’s Tannerbert for you — takes after his Grandma Hangry — er, um I mean Amy.

As we watched our program, he laughed at Fred and Barney’s antics and when Fred yelled at Barney, “Get out of here!, Tannerbert growled, “get out of here,” mimicking Fred.

Kai was a tougher sell but I played to his love of dinosaurs. I explained that Fred had a pet dinosaur, a Snorkasaurus. I found the episode in which Fred and Barney went Snorkasaurus hunting, but instead, brought Dino back. Did you know that Dino used to talk in the earlier episodes?

For the next half hour, Kai explained that Dino was not a Snorkasaurus. Imagine the conversation, going back and forth, as I corrected him. He was insistent that Dino was a young Brontosaurus.

Needless to say, I now have two young Flintstones’ fans. In fact, when I told their father that the kids now liked “The Flintstones,” he didn’t believe me. So I asked, “Who likes the Flintstones?” and Tannerbert raised his hand and said, “I like the Flintstones!” Kai stood there, with a sheepish grin on his face. I then asked, “Who thinks the Flintstones are funny? and Kai, smiled and said, “I do.”

I suggested that Kai and I dress up as Fred and Barney for Halloween but he doesn’t want to. If only I could get him to change his mind, my world will be perfect.

A bigger challenge, however, is to get their father to appreciate “The Flintstones.” I came to the realization that he was not exposed to this animated masterpiece as a child. Putting aside the fact that “The Flintstones” were a groundbreaking sitcom, having been the first animated series to hold a prime time slot on television, it was also Hanna-Barbera’s greatest work of art.

Hanna-Barbera also produced a variety of animated series, including “Huckleberry Hound,” “Yogi Bear,” “Top Cat,” “The Jetsons,” “Jonny Quest,” “Wacky Races,” “Scooby-Doo” and “The Smurfs.”

But I digress. There is a whole generation that is missing out on the joys we experienced as children including getting up early on Saturday morning, grabbing a bowl of cereal and watching a marathon of cartoons and Sid & Marty Krofft Television Productions like “Land of the Lost” and “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.” And don’t forget watching family night TV shows on ABC.

Perhaps I’m just waxing nostalgic but these memories harken back to a simpler time when we played outside from morning to night, walked to school on our own, climbed trees, played baseball in a sandlot and left our bikes in the driveway. Today, it seems as if our children and grandchildren are missing out on simpler pleasures and instead, are growing up to quickly.

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not comfortable letting my grandkids play outside unsupervised and we certainly are not leaving their bikes out. I am also not naive enough to think that everything was great growing up but I do know this, for much of my childhood I didn’t have a care in the world.

Maybe, just maybe, we need to find a new balance. Let’s unplug from technology, go outside, take a hike, ride a bike, build a fort, visit a museum, go camping and make new childhood memories.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0