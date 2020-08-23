Grandpa Time: Capturing memories with photos

I admit it!
We are those obnoxious grandparents who are always taking pictures of our grandchildren and then posting them to social media.
Our first grandson, Kaibert, became something of a social media celebrity. People recognize him wherever we go. They call his name from across a room. And they fawn over his cheeks.
When I post a picture of my wife Amy and I, I may get five likes. I post a picture of Kaibert and I get hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. What gives? He gets his wit and charm from me but somehow, he gets more likes than I do?
Every moment of this kid’s life has been documented and I probably have tens of thousands of pictures.
I do not have that many of my own kids but to our defense, we had real cameras back then that shot real film that had to be developed. When shooting a roll of 36 pictures, you did not have the luxury of taking multiple pictures, trying for that perfect shot.
That all changed when cameras were integrated into cell phones. Now, no matter where you are, you can capture that perfect moment. And capture, we do. Probably too much.
I often wonder. My grandson’s generation is growing up on social media. Every step is chronicled. Every embarrassing moment is put out there. How will he feel when he is 13 and an embarrassing video pops up as a memory? Will he be amused? Will he be upset with us? I guess I will let you know in nine years.
Recently I took a trip down memory lane. Mom and Dad are not getting any younger, I am a grandpa now and I am looking back on my own childhood and seeing myself through the eyes of my grandchildren.
I recently borrowed my parents old photo albums (yes Mom, you will get them back) and began scanning old pictures. I like showing Kaibert pictures of Grandpa when he was 4.
Memories. Sometimes they get stronger, other times they fade. Pictures help us capture the moment.
There are plenty of “Put The Camera Away” memes that imply that you are missing the moment. It is all about balance. Photography is a wonderful way of capturing the moment and preserving it for prosperity. As I look back at my pictures, I can truthfully say, I remember very little, but I do know this, I am grateful to have those pictures.
Each year, I take the best pictures of Kaibert and I and I put together a book. The first year I titled it, “Me and Grandpa, Our First Year Together.” I will let you guess what subsequent titles were.
I try to put the pictures in chronological order, but some pages are also thematic. For example, one year we met several different Packer players so one page was devoted to celebrities.
Once I have a general idea what the book will look like, I see who is running a special. I am not going to pay full price if I do not have to. I then upload my pictures and put a nice hard cover book together. I present this to him on his birthday and then I start all over again.
I know he appreciates it. I like to Facetime him when I have a break. I have done that for years, even before he could talk. Often, his mother would answer the phone and he would get up, run to the bookshelf, grab the book, and then hold it up for me to see. Other times, I would pop over after work and he would be paging through our book.
This year I got to make my first book for Tannerbert. Hopefully, he will enjoy it as much as his brother has.
I wish I had more pictures from my childhood, but I do not. Perhaps I am making up for it or maybe I just enjoy taking pictures of my little buddies. There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II, and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
