Grandpa Time: Capturing memories with photos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I admit it!

We are those obnoxious grandparents who are always taking pictures of our grandchildren and then posting them to social media.

Our first grandson, Kaibert, became something of a social media celebrity. People recognize him wherever we go. They call his name from across a room. And they fawn over his cheeks.

When I post a picture of my wife Amy and I, I may get five likes. I post a picture of Kaibert and I get hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. What gives? He gets his wit and charm from me but somehow, he gets more likes than I do?

Every moment of this kid’s life has been documented and I probably have tens of thousands of pictures.

I do not have that many of my own kids but to our defense, we had real cameras back then that shot real film that had to be developed. When shooting a roll of 36 pictures, you did not have the luxury of taking multiple pictures, trying for that perfect shot.

That all changed when cameras were integrated into cell phones. Now, no matter where you are, you can capture that perfect moment. And capture, we do. Probably too much.