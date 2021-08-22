Grandpa Time: Birthdays and video games

Speaking of birthdays, when we got back, I picked up a little birthday cake from O & H Bakery and had the kids come over. No sooner did I light the candle, Tannerbert was blowing it out. I gathered the little guys in, and we all blew out the candle. I then cut the cake in half and divided one half into four pieces.

I asked Kai if he wanted a big piece or a little piece and he pointed to the uncut half and said, “I want that one!” I don’t think so.

Grandma tried to get Tannerbert to say happy birthday, but he still wouldn’t say it, but I did get some hugs. I think it helped that I gave him cake. And that he had a nap first. Naps help mellow his mood.

The other one, however, was a little stinker and wouldn’t take a birthday selfie with me. He did crack a smile when tried pulling him in for a picture. By then it became a game.

Speaking of the other one, I think he spends too much time playing video games and watching YouTube videos on how to play video games. What happened to watching “The Flintstones,” “Yogi Bear,” “Scooby-Doo” and reruns of “Leave it to Beaver” and “My Favorite Martian?” And who can forget “My Three Sons” and the “Andy Griffith Show?”