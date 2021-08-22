Grandpa Time: Birthdays and video games

I walked into my daughter’s kitchen the other day and the feral grandchild screams and runs into the living room. Apparently, he was expecting his mother to walk through the door and was disappointed.
I followed him into the living room, and he looked at me and said, “No kisses!” I knew I should have brought food because when I bring food, he’s my best friend.
This is the grandson who punches me in the stomach when I “fall asleep.” My friends found that so amusing that they started “falling asleep” around him and sure enough, guess who walks up to them and punches them?
While on their vacation, my daughter sent us a video of Tannerbert waking up his dad. Kiondre was trying to take a nap. “Kai, Kai!” he yelled, as he pointed to Kiondre. The next thing you know, they were both jumping on daddy. At least he didn’t get punched in the stomach.
Recently I celebrated my birthday. We were out of town, so my daughter sent me a birthday video. In the video she says to Tannerbert, “Say Happy Birthday,” in which Tannerbert emphatically said “No!”
She prompted him one more time and again, he said, “No!” She then asked him to say hi and I love you, which he did. Well sort of-it was in 2-year-old speak. I think I’m bilingual because I’m getting pretty good at understanding the 2-year-old language.
Speaking of birthdays, when we got back, I picked up a little birthday cake from O & H Bakery and had the kids come over. No sooner did I light the candle, Tannerbert was blowing it out. I gathered the little guys in, and we all blew out the candle. I then cut the cake in half and divided one half into four pieces.
I asked Kai if he wanted a big piece or a little piece and he pointed to the uncut half and said, “I want that one!” I don’t think so.
Grandma tried to get Tannerbert to say happy birthday, but he still wouldn’t say it, but I did get some hugs. I think it helped that I gave him cake. And that he had a nap first. Naps help mellow his mood.
The other one, however, was a little stinker and wouldn’t take a birthday selfie with me. He did crack a smile when tried pulling him in for a picture. By then it became a game.
Speaking of the other one, I think he spends too much time playing video games and watching YouTube videos on how to play video games. What happened to watching “The Flintstones,” “Yogi Bear,” “Scooby-Doo” and reruns of “Leave it to Beaver” and “My Favorite Martian?” And who can forget “My Three Sons” and the “Andy Griffith Show?”
I suggested we watch “The Flintstones,” and you would have thought I was sending him to bed without dinner. But you know what? Despite the whining and pouting, he was laughing and enjoying it.
Recently I had to babysit by myself and it actually went well. No video games and no YouTube in my universe. We watched “Scooby-Doo.” Every time the bad guy was on, Tannerbert pointed and said, “Papa, Monster.” Kai on the other hand complained the episode was taking too long.
Sadly, playing Minecraft and Roblox is becoming addictive, and he has been grounded several times from playing these games. It didn’t help that he spent a lot of his Dad’s money accidentally buying add ons for these games and downloading apps that were not free. He claims he didn’t know but I think the kid is smarter than he lets on. Hopefully mom and dad have enacted parental controls.
It always amazes me how different these two kids are. In many ways they are like night and day, but I enjoy them both. There is no better job than being a grandfather.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.