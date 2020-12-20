Grandpa Time: Always room for more

From the beginning this little guy did capture our heart in the same way Kaibert did. And yes, there was room enough to abundantly love two grandchildren!

What is really neat is seeing how different these two boys are. Kaibert is more serious, with a dry sense of humor like his grandpa. While he has a great smile, he is not a big smiler. And he seems to be more analytical. While Tannerbert is not really talking yet, you can tell he is going to be the class clown. He has got a great big smile and already, he is a little ham.

Somewhere along the line, Tannerbert started pointing and yelling, “Daaaaa…” when he saw me. Well, I started doing it back and before you knew it, it became our thing. When I walk through the door, he looks, points and yells “Daaaaa…” and if we are sitting on the couch, all I have to do is point and he yells “Daaaaa.”

Tannerbert is about 1 ½ years old. He can say words like mama, dada and no. If you ask him a question, he says “uh huh.” Well, we had the kids over for a cookout and we told Tannerbert not to do something. When he did what he was told, his mother said, “Good job!” and then he surprised us by clearly saying, “Good job!” And recently, we were looking at picture and he pointed to me and said, “That’s DaDa!”