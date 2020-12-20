Grandpa Time: Always room for more

For three years, Kaibert was my little sidekick and we did everything together — dinner dates, shopping, adventures, vacations — you name it, we did it.
When Maria got pregnant with Tannerbert David, we were overjoyed but Amy and I expressed to each other, how could we possibly love this second grandchild as much as Kaibert? When you think about it, it is rather silly considering that we had two children and loved them equally but Kaibert was different; he was our first grandchild and we had formed a special bond with him. In fact, at one time, he thought he had four parents — Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa.
So, what were we to do?
At first, we did pay more attention to Kaibert, even taking him on vacation that first week Tannerbert came home. It gave mom and dad some alone time with the new baby and hopefully Kaibert some time to adjust to having a new brother.
For us, the novelty of having a newborn baby had worn off and Kaibert took up plenty of our time. However, little Tannerbert was adorable and while I was not over there every night, rocking him to sleep like I did with Kaibert, I still spent time with the little tyke. Afterall, he carried my name, and someone had to influence him in a good way.
Babies do very little but eat, sleep and well, you get the picture. It was hard to engage him while the other one was vying for our attention. As Tannerbert grew older, and his personality developed, it was fun going over there and interacting with him. Watching for him to crawl and then walk, hearing baby talk become actual words, each day brought something new.
From the beginning this little guy did capture our heart in the same way Kaibert did. And yes, there was room enough to abundantly love two grandchildren!
What is really neat is seeing how different these two boys are. Kaibert is more serious, with a dry sense of humor like his grandpa. While he has a great smile, he is not a big smiler. And he seems to be more analytical. While Tannerbert is not really talking yet, you can tell he is going to be the class clown. He has got a great big smile and already, he is a little ham.
Somewhere along the line, Tannerbert started pointing and yelling, “Daaaaa…” when he saw me. Well, I started doing it back and before you knew it, it became our thing. When I walk through the door, he looks, points and yells “Daaaaa…” and if we are sitting on the couch, all I have to do is point and he yells “Daaaaa.”
Tannerbert is about 1 ½ years old. He can say words like mama, dada and no. If you ask him a question, he says “uh huh.” Well, we had the kids over for a cookout and we told Tannerbert not to do something. When he did what he was told, his mother said, “Good job!” and then he surprised us by clearly saying, “Good job!” And recently, we were looking at picture and he pointed to me and said, “That’s DaDa!”
What has us all wondering is just how much this kid comprehends what we are saying when we are talking? He will interject himself into the conversation or answers back in his own language. “That’s right, you say?” I’ll answer back. I have also found it interesting that he has created his own form of sign language to signal to us what he wants. The kid is smart — too smart. Just like that show Boss Baby. Which, by the way, is his favorite show.
Both kids were breastfed as infants. There was no supplementing their diets with cereal and other fillers until the kids were ready to move on to solid food. While Kaibert remained fairly slim, Tannerbert was off the charts. I remember the same thing happening with my son and our big problem 25 years ago was finding shoes to fit him. Well, Maria had the same issue but fortunately, it was CROCs to the rescue.
While being chubby does not make you a cuddler, Tannerbert is a cuddler and there is nothing like having him come along side you and climbing onto your lap. He gives great hugs and hams it up for the camera if you ask him to take a picture with you.
Having two grandsons is more work and traveling with them takes a little more planning but it is well worth it. There is so much I either missed or forgot about when we raised our own children, so I feel like we are getting a do over. Having the kids across the alley from us is an added bonus. We often share meals together and of course, we babysit, a lot.
I think it is the universe getting back at us for all the times that we dropped our kids off at my parents. Then again, I think they enjoyed it just as much as we are enjoying it now.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
