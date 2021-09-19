Grandpa Time: A trip to the zoo

My fondest memories of my grandfather were of him taking me to the Racine Zoo. Lions and tigers and bears, (oh my) and throw in the smoking chimp; it was a wonderful adventure for a young tyke like myself.
Living just a couple of blocks from the zoo, we have been going there for over 30 years and now that we have grandchildren, we are seeing our zoo through new eyes.
I still remember taking Kai to the zoo when he was about 11 months old. As we neared the giraffe exhibit, his eyes got really big, and he got all excited. Even at that young age, he was taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the zoo, and it was a good thing.
Recently the Racine Zoo held its 25th annual car show and I met up with Amy and the grandkids. There was a line to get in but once I got past the entrance, I set out looking for them. The zoo is a 28-acre park on the shores of Lake Michigan, so I had some ground to cover. When I did find them, the grandkids spotted me and Tannerbert came running towards me, “Papa!” as he jumped into my arms.
Now I have mentioned Tannerbert has his moments but that day, he was my buddy. He wanted me to carry him or to hold his hand. If he wanted to see something, he came to me and dragged me along.
Although there had to have been over 300 classic cars, motorcycles and bikes on the ground, Kai wanted to see the goats so off we went. Amy took them into the petting area and when they came out, Kai wanted to see the birds. Tannerbert, on the other hand, saw the smaller playset and took off towards it. Although there were slides, he just kept running back and forth on the bridge.
Finally, I said, “Tannerbert, go down the slide!”
He stopped, looked, and said, “This one?”
“Yes!” I answered to which he said, “OK” and down he went. This same scenario played out several more times, with the same line of questioning. The last time, he came down the slide headfirst.
We looked at some cars and like any two- and five-year-old, they wanted to touch everything. We had to remind them that they shouldn’t touch these cars because the owners put a lot of work into making them look nice. Well, most were nice and polished. There were a couple where the owners left a natural patina on the car or truck to give it character.
One such truck was owned by former state assemblyman Tom Weatherston, who was displaying his vintage utility truck. As I was greeting Tom, Tannerbert started to climb up onto the truck. I told him no, but Tom said, “Go ahead and let them, there’s nothing they can hurt.” Obviously, he doesn’t know Tannerbert very well.
Well, Tannerbert climbed into the cab and pretended to drive the truck. He was grinning from ear to ear. Kai wanted in on the fun, so Tannerbert moved over and let his brother sit in the driver’s seat. Tom made their day and who knows, may have sparked a love for vintage vehicles in them. Time will tell.
While Kai was more interested in going to the main playground, he did show an interest in cars I pointed out and even wanted his picture taken with a few. His favorite was a converted jeep. Mine, a sleek black Jaguar that looked like it was out of a James Bond movie.
We made it over to the playground and Tannerbert was going down slides meant for 5+ year olds. That kid has no fear.
The Racine Zoo is a real gem in Racine. It is kid friendly, affordable and just the right size if you are taking young kids or if you are taking a leisurely afternoon stroll. And don’t get me started on special events, from Animal Crackers to the Zoo Debut, not to mention all the events for kids that take place throughout the year, there is fun to be had by all.
Look for us at zoo’s Halloween event and say, “Hi!” We will be there, with the grandkids, of course.
There is no better job than being a grandfather.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.