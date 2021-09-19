Grandpa Time: A trip to the zoo

My fondest memories of my grandfather were of him taking me to the Racine Zoo. Lions and tigers and bears, (oh my) and throw in the smoking chimp; it was a wonderful adventure for a young tyke like myself.

Living just a couple of blocks from the zoo, we have been going there for over 30 years and now that we have grandchildren, we are seeing our zoo through new eyes.

I still remember taking Kai to the zoo when he was about 11 months old. As we neared the giraffe exhibit, his eyes got really big, and he got all excited. Even at that young age, he was taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the zoo, and it was a good thing.

Recently the Racine Zoo held its 25th annual car show and I met up with Amy and the grandkids. There was a line to get in but once I got past the entrance, I set out looking for them. The zoo is a 28-acre park on the shores of Lake Michigan, so I had some ground to cover. When I did find them, the grandkids spotted me and Tannerbert came running towards me, “Papa!” as he jumped into my arms.

Now I have mentioned Tannerbert has his moments but that day, he was my buddy. He wanted me to carry him or to hold his hand. If he wanted to see something, he came to me and dragged me along.