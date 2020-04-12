Grandpa Time: A new normal

It’s a different world today.
I’m not sure if that is good or bad, but it is the reality that we live in.
Our children and grandchildren live behind us in a house that we bought. Although my son-in-law is going stir crazy, I think it’s good for him to be able to sit back and enjoy his children. The other day, I came home and Kiondre, Maria and the kids were outside playing in the yard. Kiondre had bought something for Kaibert and he was gently showing him how to use it. It made me feel good seeing the whole family together and my son-in-law was in the middle of it making memories with his children.
When Kaibert took his first steps at 11 months old, I was at the house and saw him walk for the first time. Because of the Safer at Home order, this time it was Kiondre at home to see Tannerbert take his first steps! And I had to watch it on video.
It’s moments like that which are priceless.
Over the past four years, we have made our own memories with Kaibert. At the age of four months, we took him for the first time to the Racine Zoo for their Eggstravaganza. This year will be the first year that we cannot do that.
We would also venture down to the Bass Pro Shops for a picture with the Easter Bunny. Again, we won’t be able to do that.
Today is Easter Sunday. Instead of going to my parent’s house for Easter dinner and my father’s annual Easter egg hunt, which included my adult children, we will be staying home. My daughter texted me and asked if I was going to plan an Easter egg hunt. I guess the mantle has been passed, at least temporarily, and I will skillfully place Easter eggs around the yard for Kaibert and Tannerbert to find.
This will actually be Tannerbert’s second Easter. You see he was born on Good Friday last year. He won’t be going to the Zoo’s Eggstravaganza nor will he be getting his picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Someone suggested that I dress up as the Easter Bunny this year but then I won’t be in the picture. Well sort of.
And spring break will be different. Amy is a music teacher, so we would take a few days to go away during her break. Last year, we took Kaibert with us and he had a blast. This year, as I planned another spring break adventure, the COVID-19 crisis began to emerge and I knew that even if we didn’t have a "Safer at Home" order, that it would not be a good idea to venture off.
Tannerbert turns one on April 19. My daughter was planning a big party with friends and family. That has been canceled. Instead, his birthday will be quiet and low-key. Not that he will know the difference. But I feel bad for the great grandparents who will not be able to share in his celebration.
A new normal is changing the way we do things and it has altered traditions. Many of my fellow grandparents do not have their grandchildren living “next door” and must rely on technology to stay in touch.
Facetime and Skype has made it easier to stay in touch. Both Kaibert and Tannerbert like it when I use Facetime to stay in touch. Kaibert likes using the filters and Tannerbert gets a big smile on his face.
Take the time to write your grandchildren a personal note or send them a card. I remember how excited I would get when I received a card, or a letter addressed to me.
Amy is taking this current crisis seriously and she is not taking any chances. As much as she would like to see our parents, she doesn’t want to put them at risk. However, she did take Kaibert and drove by their houses so they could see their great grandson from the front porch.
The bottom line, we all want to stay healthy so that we can enjoy many more years with our parents, our children and our grandchildren. This new normal will not be permanent and when it’s all done, we can have our family get togethers, take our trips and continue to make memories.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!