Grandpa Time: A new normal

It’s a different world today.

I’m not sure if that is good or bad, but it is the reality that we live in.

Our children and grandchildren live behind us in a house that we bought. Although my son-in-law is going stir crazy, I think it’s good for him to be able to sit back and enjoy his children. The other day, I came home and Kiondre, Maria and the kids were outside playing in the yard. Kiondre had bought something for Kaibert and he was gently showing him how to use it. It made me feel good seeing the whole family together and my son-in-law was in the middle of it making memories with his children.

When Kaibert took his first steps at 11 months old, I was at the house and saw him walk for the first time. Because of the Safer at Home order, this time it was Kiondre at home to see Tannerbert take his first steps! And I had to watch it on video.

It’s moments like that which are priceless.

Over the past four years, we have made our own memories with Kaibert. At the age of four months, we took him for the first time to the Racine Zoo for their Eggstravaganza. This year will be the first year that we cannot do that.