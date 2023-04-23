Tannerbert can run hot or cold. One moment he’s my buddy, the next, he doesn’t want anything to do with me.

To get him to take a picture with me or to get a kiss, I have to make him believe that he cannot take a picture with me or he can’t kiss me.

Then, he is all in.

He thinks he pulled one over on me, but we all know the truth. And I’ll take the hugs and kisses anyway I can get them.

Lately he’s been warming up to me, often initiating hugs and other tokens of expression. Then again, he’s just as quick to say, “We don’t want you. We want Grandma.”

Every so often, I take the boys to McDonald’s. One evening, we were on a quest for Super Mario Brothers Happy Meal toys.

When we got there, Tannerbert asked me to sit by him. When I got our food, I sat down next to him and he started throwing a fit.

He did not want me sitting by him.

So, I got up and sat next to Kai. Tannerbert throws a fit because I’m sitting next to Kai.

Once again, I get up, move next to him and all is good.

After dinner, I asked, “Who’s the best Grandpa?” and Tannerbert answers, “Grandma.”

Why that little tease.

I tend to write more about Kai because we have history together, seven years to be exact. Tannerbert has been more of a tag along, but I think that is about to change.

It is his job to watch me on Monday and Wednesday because Amy doesn’t trust me to be home alone.

Now that the weather is getting nicer, I told Tannerbert that we should go on some adventures.

He said he likes “vensures.”

I noticed that the Racine Public Library started something called Makers Monday on the second Monday of every month in the Innovation Lab.

The lab is a free and publicly accessible MakerSpace which features 3D printers, coding lessons, littleBits circuitry kits, hands-on learning experiences and open workshops for personal projects and collaborations.

When I suggested that we go to the library, he was all over it.

The first thing we did was make a dog tag for his new puppy.

“What’s your dog’s name,” I asked him. “Bob,” he told me. “Are you sure?” I asked. “Yep!” he answered.

To make sure, I texted his dad and was informed that the dog’s name is Spot. Oops, I wrote back, her dog tag says “Bob.”

Tannerbert soon found some robots to play with and he even built a house.

What was remarkable to me, was watching him work independently, as well as alongside some Racine Unified staff members who had brought students along.

On another day, we packed up our things and headed off to Milwaukee to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum.

“I like museums,” he told me.

We talked the whole way up and as we were driving, Google Maps gave us prompts, “Turn right, turn left, go straight.”

Each time we were given directions, this little voice from the back answered, “OK.”

As we neared the museum, Tannerbert tells me, “Good job, Grandpa.”

Unlike his brother’s first visit to the museum, Tannerbert was engaged and thoroughly enjoyed looking at the various motorcycles. He really liked sitting on the different bikes and he even wanted to take pictures with me.

Afterwards, I took him to Classic Slice in Bayview for a giant slice of pizza. The slice was bigger than his head.

He wanted pepperoni.

I asked, “Cheese and pepperoni?” and he says, “No, I want pepperoni.”

Well, he got cheese and pepperoni and he loved it.

Before you think everything is wonderful, we still experience times when he will melt down.

Usually, it is at very inconvenient times and in very public places. Although we had a great lunch in Bayview, he was nearing his nap time and started melting down in the restaurant over something very minor.

How do you reason with a toddler? You don’t.

And there I was with a screaming child in the middle of a restaurant with people staring at us.

I picked him up, carried him out and prayed that no one called the police to report a child abduction.

Much worse is when he refuses to sit in the grocery cart or walk alongside me, insisting instead, that I carry him.

As he yells and screams in the middle of the produce aisle, I remind him that everyone is looking at us, asking, “Isn’t that the guy who writes that grandpa column? And is that his grandson? The one he’s always writing about? Some grandpa he is.”

Eventually he comes around but not without a fuss.

This month, Tannerbert turns 4.

Where has the time gone? Just yesterday, we were welcoming him into the world and now he’s a “little man.”

Happy birthday Little Buddy.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II, and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.