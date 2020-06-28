Grandpa Time: A Father's Day reflection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw a Father’s Day card the other day that read, “Great Dads Make Great Grandpas.” I am not sure if I can agree with that one.

For nine months these tiny little babies percolate in their mother’s womb until it’s time to pop out. You head to the hospital; the baby comes out and they let you stay overnight before pushing you out the door with this little bundle of joy. The problem is that they do not send you home with an instruction manual. Not that us guys would read it anyway but ultimately; you’re forced to figure it out on your own. Fatherhood by trial and error.

Being a Grandpa is different. Looking back, you know where you made your mistakes and you get a fresh chance to do it right. Plus you get to be the buddy.

Several years ago, several of my contemporaries all became grandpas around the same time. Monte Osterman and I had a long running competition on Facebook, which I won, of course and it was fun watching how excited my friends got, spending time with their grandchildren and posting pictures of their adventures.

In recognition of Father’s Day, I asked a few if they would share what it means to be a Grandpa. Most struggled to sum up their feelings in just a couple of sentences but I think they caught the essence of what I was looking for.