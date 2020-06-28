Grandpa Time: A Father's Day reflection

I saw a Father’s Day card the other day that read, “Great Dads Make Great Grandpas.” I am not sure if I can agree with that one.
For nine months these tiny little babies percolate in their mother’s womb until it’s time to pop out. You head to the hospital; the baby comes out and they let you stay overnight before pushing you out the door with this little bundle of joy. The problem is that they do not send you home with an instruction manual. Not that us guys would read it anyway but ultimately; you’re forced to figure it out on your own. Fatherhood by trial and error.
Being a Grandpa is different. Looking back, you know where you made your mistakes and you get a fresh chance to do it right. Plus you get to be the buddy.
Several years ago, several of my contemporaries all became grandpas around the same time. Monte Osterman and I had a long running competition on Facebook, which I won, of course and it was fun watching how excited my friends got, spending time with their grandchildren and posting pictures of their adventures.
In recognition of Father’s Day, I asked a few if they would share what it means to be a Grandpa. Most struggled to sum up their feelings in just a couple of sentences but I think they caught the essence of what I was looking for.
Anthony Porcaro, vice President of Porcaro Ford-Mitsubishi and Grandpa to Gia, wrote, “I never knew that my heart could be so full. My granddaughter Gia (3 years old) will FaceTime me on her parents’ phone and I don’t care who I’m with or what I’m doing. I am taking that call! She can take a bad day and instantly turn it around for me. She has given me a new goal in life...to dance with her at her wedding someday.” Anthony added, “from one grandpa to another, it is definitely the most rewarding role of life.”
As grandpas, we know it’s often hard to compete with Grandma but my friend Greg Helding, an attorney for Michael Best & Friedrich, occasionally wins won for the team, “For me, the best part is when the grandkids come in the house, see their Nana, and immediately ask “Where’s Papa?”
As adults, we often forget what it is like to live in a kid’s world. Watching the little one’s sure bring back memories. As Pastor Charles Jones, Shekinah Glory Family Worship Center, reflected on being a Grandpa, he said, “Seeing the perspective of a 2-year-old is very interesting!” Interesting might be an understatement.
Monte Osterman, former County Board supervisor and owner of Osterman Granite & Marble, acknowledges the “do-over” effect of being a Grandpa, “As young parents we all make some mistakes raising our children. As grandparents we get a do-over with the advantage of wisdom and experience, and the grandkids benefit greatly from that deeper level of understanding and patience.”
Sometimes, as fathers, we do get it right. And when we see our children following, in a good way, in our footsteps, it makes us proud. Jody Muniz, owner of Nutritional Designs, is like a little kid around his grandson but for him, “the best part of being a Grandpa is watching my son become the best father in the world. The love he has as a father warms my heart.”
Finally, my friend Ola Baiyewu, program director for the Racine Family YMCA First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Training shares, “The genealogy continues, and the future looks bright in the eyes of the grandchildren as they look Grandpa in the eye. Cherish the exploration when they run their little fingers around the contours of Grandpa’s face. What a delight!”
My grandchildren amaze me. They are filled with awe and wonder as they explore the world around them. They carry a piece of us in their DNA and if we do our job right, they will reflect the good that we do. I hope and pray that your Father’s Day was filled with family, fun and laughter.
There is nothing like being a Grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II, and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.
