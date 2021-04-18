Grandpa Time: A cultural experience at River Bend

When we got to River Bend, there was a scout group working on outdoor skills, as well as a group, sitting around a fire, who had just concluded their sugar bush experience. Kaibert and I met up with Dave Shapiro, the executive director of River Bend, who then took us down a snow covered trail in search of the perfect tree.

Dave found a nice tree and handed us a drill. First Kaibert and I had some business to take care of. We took out our asema or tobacco, said our prayers, gave thanks to both the creator and that maple tree and then laid our asema at the base of the tree. I then positioned the drill and got it started but Kaibert did the actual drilling. As he drilled the hole, we could see the sap coming out. I told him to put some on his finger and to taste it. He did and he liked it. After we drilled the hole, he pounded the tap in, with the help of Mr. Shapiro, and we hung the bag used to collect the sap.

A sponsor plaque was hung on the tree and Dave walked us back to where they were processing sap. The men boiling the sap down explained the process and then gave us a sample of sap, syrup and maple sugar. The sap is a clear liquid which has the consistency of water. There is a slight sweetness to the taste but it takes 10 gallons of sap to make a quart of maple syrup.