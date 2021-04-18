Grandpa Time: A cultural experience at River Bend

As soon as I saw the email from River Bend, I knew that this was something Kaibert and I had to do.
For a number of years, we have been going home to the reservation on which my grandfather, Leon Vanoss, was born. Our friends run several culture camps including Berry, Wild Rice, Winter and Sugar camps with the purpose of teaching our cultural ways, including self-sufficiency by living off the land. We have attended all but the Sugar Camp.
My Ojibwe ancestors were semi-nomadic. We would travel to various areas, depending on the season, to gather food. In late spring, early summer, we would head to where the berries grew. In late summer, we would travel to the lakes and rivers where the wild rice would grow.
As winter drew near, we would break up into small family groups and head to our permanent winter camps where we hunted and hunkered down until spring arrived and, in the spring, we traveled to the sugar bush to collect the sap from maple trees and boil it down into syrup and sugar. This was technically our first camp of the year and it was a time of reuniting with our extended families who we had not seen all winter.
Today, dates are set in advance for all the culture camps, except the Sugar Camp. Sugar Camp is dependent on the weather and ideal conditions are warm days and cold nights, which varies from year to year.
Living in an urban environment in modern times, we cannot just take off and leave for Sugar Camp. We need to know the dates in advance, schedule vacations and make plans to be away. Not very traditional, huh? But those are the cards that have been dealt to us, so we live vicariously through our friends and relatives who post pictures from their Sugar Camps on Facebook.
River Bend
So, what was the email from River Bend? They were offering a sugar bush experience or the opportunity to sponsor a maple tree.
During the sugar bush experience, participants learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience as a River Bend naturalist takes a group out to drill and tap a maple tree, collect, and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and conclude with a tasting of sap and syrup.
If you sponsor a tree, the naturalist takes you out to select a tree where you can drill and tap the tree. A month later, you can come back for a bottle of maple syrup. I chose to sponsor a tree on behalf of our family.
The plan was to go to River Bend as a family on a Saturday afternoon. We were given a time slot of 2:30 p.m. and it was a beautiful day when we went. The sun was out, the temperatures had warmed up and conditions were right for tapping a maple tree. Our only problem? A 2-year-old who was taking a nap. Amy did not want to wake Tannerbert, and we had an appointment to keep so off we went, Kaibert and I on an epic adventure.
When we got to River Bend, there was a scout group working on outdoor skills, as well as a group, sitting around a fire, who had just concluded their sugar bush experience. Kaibert and I met up with Dave Shapiro, the executive director of River Bend, who then took us down a snow covered trail in search of the perfect tree.
Dave found a nice tree and handed us a drill. First Kaibert and I had some business to take care of. We took out our asema or tobacco, said our prayers, gave thanks to both the creator and that maple tree and then laid our asema at the base of the tree. I then positioned the drill and got it started but Kaibert did the actual drilling. As he drilled the hole, we could see the sap coming out. I told him to put some on his finger and to taste it. He did and he liked it. After we drilled the hole, he pounded the tap in, with the help of Mr. Shapiro, and we hung the bag used to collect the sap.
A sponsor plaque was hung on the tree and Dave walked us back to where they were processing sap. The men boiling the sap down explained the process and then gave us a sample of sap, syrup and maple sugar. The sap is a clear liquid which has the consistency of water. There is a slight sweetness to the taste but it takes 10 gallons of sap to make a quart of maple syrup.
We have our traditional stories about maple sugaring and I took the time to share with Kaibert why we had to work so hard to get that maple syrup. It wasn’t always like that and it was determined that if it was too easy, we would abuse it but if we worked for it, we would appreciate it more.
As a grandfather, I enjoy taking advantage of these local treasures that sit in our backyard. Perhaps we will see you out on the trails this summer. Until then, there is no better job than being a grandfather.
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.