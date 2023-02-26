My grandson is a con artist.

How could I not see it? It was obvious to everyone but me.

Recently I picked him up from school and he told me that he missed me. “Why?” I asked. “Because I haven’t see you in a while,” he responded. Nevermind that I picked him up two days before.

He then proceeded to tell me how much he liked me before dropping the ball, “Can we go to McDonald’s? Grandma never takes us there.”

I reminded him that we went there the other day but he said he was hungry, really hungry.

I decided to take him and his little brother because we were collecting the Super Mario Brothers toys, but then he went in for the kill, “Can I get a Crispy Chicken Sandwich? I’ve never had one.”

I asked him what his Daddy said and I was reassured that it was OK. And when I asked why his father didn’t buy him one, he told me that he wanted to have one with me first. Oh boy, he was laying it on thick.

Dad, however, told me he said “Kai is lying lol.” When I told Kai what his Daddy said, he wanted to see the text. Busted!

The night before the big blizzard that never happened, I stopped at the store to stock up on food for us. He was not happy. “I don’t like going to stores, unless it’s Target.” he told me. As we gathered our supplies, he suggested that I should buy him and Tanner a Hot Wheels car.

The softy I am, I did. He then told me Grandma never buys him a toy when they go grocery shopping. Did I earn “Grandpa Points” or was I just conned?

This isn’t the first time he has tried to manipulate me. He has also suggested I buy something for Tanner, only to then ask me to get him something too. So much for his altruistic intentions.

Ironically, I remember doing the same thing to my grandparents. As you may recall, I was my paternal grandparents’ first grandchild and as a result, they doted on me. My grandmother was a beautician and her day off was Wednesdays.

Gramma and Granpa would pick me up and we would head to the laundromat. I’m not sure why they never had their own washer and dryer, but they didn’t. Afterwards, we would get a hot dog at the Woolworth lunch counter and then I’d get a toy. Well, I remember asking if we could get something for my brother Richard, too.

Don’t get me wrong. Kai can be generous. This summer, he was giving me his extra Pokémon cards and this past December, when I was lamenting that no one gets me Christmas presents, he got a grin on his face, went to the tree and grabbed a box. “I think this one has your name on it Grandpa,” he exclaimed.

“No, no, I don’t want to see it, Kai,” I told him, “I don’t want to be tempted to guess what’s in there.”

On Christmas morning, he grabbed the box and brought it to me. He wrote: To David Maack, From Kai. The little guy got ME, a present.

I tore the wrapping paper off and in the shoe box was his Kai doll and some Hot Tamale candies.

Several years ago, he got a Black Panther pillow doll with his face on it. Over time, it got a little beat up and had ripped at the seams.

A few weeks before Christmas, he asked his grandmother if she could sew his doll. She said sure and sewed it up good as new. He then asked if she had a box and some wrapping paper. “Sure,” she said, until she found out it was for me (insert smiley face).

I was the only one Kai got a gift for and the gift he gave me was one of his prized possessions. To say I had a tear in my eye is an understatement. He was so proud and I was so touched.

And yes, I did get other gifts. For the first time in years, my wife remembered where she hid my Christmas gifts.

There is no better job than being a grandfather.