Grandfather writes guide to grandparenting

I work very hard to watch what I say and how I say it. I work equally as hard to watch what I do and how I do it. I make sure they are safe both physically and emotionally when in my care. As I get older, hopefully wiser, I wanted to know what exactly makes a great grandparent. It is not just buying candy and toys then sending them back home to mom and dad. Yes that is part of it, but I wanted to see why nobody, and I mean nobody, says “You are such a good grandpa.” People want to know what I do and what I continue to do that earns the respect and admiration of my grandkids. They want to know what makes a good grandparent in today’s brave new world. It was for this reason this book was written.