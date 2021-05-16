Grandfather writes guide to grandparenting

Name: Randy “Grandpa” Jones
Age: 58
Current city of residence: Milwaukee
What is your connection to Racine County? I have friends that live here and we also drive down a couple times a month to visit puppy world or Wisconsin Humane Society.
Occupation: I am currently self-employed. I buy and sell on Ebay and Marketplace.
Title of book and publisher: “They Call Me Grandpa. A practical Guide to Grandparenting in the Brave New World.” I published myself through Kindle Direct and the ISBN number is registered to Grandpa Jones Book Publishing.
Synopsis of book: This book was taken from really life experiences, times and events that highlight the differences of old school respect and discipline from the way I was brought up in the 80s & 90s to the challenges today’s young people face and how I put a positive spin on those challenges
Is this your first book? Yes but certainly not my last.
Why did you write your book? For many years I have been taking the young ones to a wide variety of different places from the mall to restaurants, from tae kwon do class to county parks and from weddings to birthday parties. People from waitresses to preachers, to young parents, to teachers, to other grandparents and friends have been telling me, you are a “great grandpa.” I take being a grandpa very seriously, so when people go out of their way to tell me what a good job I am doing I accept the compliment with great pride.
I work very hard to watch what I say and how I say it. I work equally as hard to watch what I do and how I do it. I make sure they are safe both physically and emotionally when in my care. As I get older, hopefully wiser, I wanted to know what exactly makes a great grandparent. It is not just buying candy and toys then sending them back home to mom and dad. Yes that is part of it, but I wanted to see why nobody, and I mean nobody, says “You are such a good grandpa.” People want to know what I do and what I continue to do that earns the respect and admiration of my grandkids. They want to know what makes a good grandparent in today’s brave new world. It was for this reason this book was written.
How long did it take to write the book? Three to four months.
How did you get interested in writing? I have enjoyed writing poems and stories since I was a very young child.
Where is the book available for purchase? It is available on Amazon.com or email the author directly at grandpajonesbook@gmail.com.
Is the book available at the library? Not at present but I’m working on it.
Website page readers can visit for more information? Just the author’s page on Amazon.com.
