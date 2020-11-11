 Skip to main content
Graham Public Library receives $250 grant to fund programs and materials about East Asia
UNION GROVE — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) recently awarded Graham Public Library a grant of $250 as part of the new East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program.

CEAS, a federally-funded National Resource Center for the study of East Asia, created the program to encourage Wisconsin libraries to augment their collections with East Asia-related materials, and to design new book clubs and other programing with an East Asian theme. This program is part of the center’s focus on promoting understanding of East Asian histories and cultures, and also aligns with the Wisconsin Idea mission of service to Wisconsin citizens beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

Graham Public Library’s grant was one of 38 awarded to libraries across Wisconsin, totaling $32,765 is awards. The grants will be used to purchase books and films about China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and also to host book clubs, speakers and other related library programs.

