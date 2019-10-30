BURLINGTON — Grace Church, 30623 Plank Road, dedicated its new “Sacred Spaces” Parking signs and area Oct. 24.
Church parking lots are often one of the most underused resources in most communities, as they are typically empty Monday through Friday. It’s the same time though when most people are commuting to their place of employment.
As part of Grace Church’s continued investment in its community, the church is making its parking lot available for public use Monday through Friday. Using church parking lots for ride sharing would help the environment by having fewer cars on the road and help workers by saving costs on gas and vehicle wear and tear.
You have free articles remaining.
Special guests at the sign dedication were Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County Board members Mike Dawson and Tom Roanhouse, Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce president Jordan Karweik, and other Racine County officials and Grace Church members. Burli Sign of Burlington produced the parking signs. The dedication was followed by a coffee and cake reception in the church’s Charis Coffee Café.
The church is only asking that vehicle owners register their vehicles so that if there is an emergency, they can be contacted. For more information, visit Grace Church’s web site at gracechurchwi.org/sacred-spaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.