Grabbing groceries in Racine once meant a visit to “The A&P”

Last A&P shopper

Kansasville resident Kathryn Witek, famously one of A&P’s last Racine customers as featured in an April 5, 1979, Journal Times photo, doesn’t remember the colonial-styled A&P at 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue. But Witek’s lack of recollection is understandable. She was only 10 months old at the time, photographically captured for posterity by Journal Times photographer Mark Hertzberg as she chewed on a shopping cart handle reading “Thank You for Shopping at A&P.”

“I don’t really know too much about it, but my mom would,” said Witek when I called Tuesday inquiring about Hertzberg’s 41-year-old Journal Times archive photo. “I was a baby. All I know is I remember seeing the photo. My mom was just taking me shopping one day, I was in the shopping cart, and they just snapped my photo. My mom would know more of the inside scoop about it because she was the one that took me shopping.”

Witek’s mother, Union Grove resident Barbara Doebereiner, still has vivid memories of Hertzberg’s photo of her daughter at the Lathrop Avenue A&P, taken while Doebereiner was a young, budget-minded mother on the prowl for 60%-off bargains to feed her growing family.