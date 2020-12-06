Grabbing groceries in Racine once meant a visit to “The A&P”

“I forgot to say he thinks he’d going to be manager some sunny day, maybe in 1990 when it’s called the Great Alexandrov and Petrooshki Tea Company or something.” — A&P, John Updike, 1961.
Gone from the Racine landscape for 41 years, it takes a good memory to remember the increasingly distant days of yore when grocery shopping in the Belle City once meant a visit to the fragrant, coffee-scented environs of the A&P supermarkets that once strategically dotted the city at 1713 Douglas Ave., 3900 Erie St., 2045-51 Lathrop Ave. and 1610 Washington Ave.
Back in the inflationary 1970s when I was a kid, the Journal Times used to keep a sharp pencil, eagle-eyed weekly “Market Basket” register tape tally of food prices at Racine’s seven major grocers — collectively encompassing 17 stores — as a public service to its readers.
A&P, a Racine grocery retailing presence dating back to the 1920s, went head-to-head with Piggly Wiggly, Kohl’s, Sentry, Food Queen, Jewel Tea and National Tea in the Journal Times’ debut 1973 Market Basket report. By the time A&P closed up shop in Racine in April 1979 after the 1974 departure of National and the 1977 closure of Jewel and Food Queen, only three grocers remained in the Journal Times’ increasingly bare Market Basket — Kohl’s, Piggly Wiggly and Sentry. Of those, only Piggly Wiggly is a Racine area presence today, joined by a flood of newcomers including Pick ‘n Save, Festival Foods, Aldi, Save a lot, GFS Marketplace and Walmart among others.
Last A&P shopper
Kansasville resident Kathryn Witek, famously one of A&P’s last Racine customers as featured in an April 5, 1979, Journal Times photo, doesn’t remember the colonial-styled A&P at 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue. But Witek’s lack of recollection is understandable. She was only 10 months old at the time, photographically captured for posterity by Journal Times photographer Mark Hertzberg as she chewed on a shopping cart handle reading “Thank You for Shopping at A&P.”
“I don’t really know too much about it, but my mom would,” said Witek when I called Tuesday inquiring about Hertzberg’s 41-year-old Journal Times archive photo. “I was a baby. All I know is I remember seeing the photo. My mom was just taking me shopping one day, I was in the shopping cart, and they just snapped my photo. My mom would know more of the inside scoop about it because she was the one that took me shopping.”
Witek’s mother, Union Grove resident Barbara Doebereiner, still has vivid memories of Hertzberg’s photo of her daughter at the Lathrop Avenue A&P, taken while Doebereiner was a young, budget-minded mother on the prowl for 60%-off bargains to feed her growing family.
“Everybody thought it was just the cutest little picture,” said Doebereiner, 69. “My Katie’s got it in her baby book. That day that I was there with Katie was the last day that they were open before the store closed. I dropped my other children off at school and Katie, being the baby, came along with me. I put her in the cart and did some last minute bargain shopping. She must have gotten kinda bored because she started gnawing on the cart handle. I didn’t even see her putting her mouth on the cart handle because I was so busy looking for bargains. I was at the meat department picking out some meat and the gentleman (Hertzberg) said to me, ‘I just got the cutest picture of your little girl’ … and wanted to know Katie’s name.”
Admittedly, the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic puts a much different spin on the photograph today.
“I didn’t think anything of it at all back then, nobody did, and Katie made it just fine — she’s 42 now,” noted Doebereiner, now a Piggly Wiggly devotee. “Now when you go to the grocery store you’ve gotta go in with a mask on and wipe off the shopping carts. It’s a crazy world we live in. Nowadays if somebody saw a child putting their mouth on a shopping cart handle like that…”
Shopping A&P was a multi-generational family tradition
Just as young Katie, born in June 1978, accompanied her mother Barbara to the Lathrop Avenue A&P, so did Doebereiner with her own mother, the late Minnie Gliatas, in the years following the store’s gala Thursday, Feb. 26, 1959, grand opening, a fete that saw Miss Wisconsin 1958, Kay Ross, cut the ceremonial ribbon alongside store manager Ralph Pawinski and A&P Milwaukee Division vice president R.C. Rettke.
Support Local Journalism
“My mother used to shop there and bring me in, too, when I was a little girl, so that’s how I got into shopping at A&P,” she recalled. “We had generations there.”
Barbara Doebereiner grew up in the Gliatas family home at 2910 Mitchell St., which she and her husband bought in 1973, about 10 months after their 1972 marriage.
“That A&P store on Lathrop was really convenient,” Doebereiner recalled.
A “mom-and-pop feel”
Doebereiner said she always liked the feel of the Lathrop Avenue A&P.
While the store was double the size of the 12,906-square-foot “Store of the Future” Uptown A&P opened a decade prior on Washington Avenue, the Lathrop A&P nevertheless had a homey, intimate feel to it, in large part because of the close bonds and camaraderie that formed between regular shoppers and the A&P employees, oftentimes longtime company veterans who made careers out of working for the venerable 1859-2015 national supermarket chain thanks to its generous pay and benefits programs and many opportunities for ladder-climbing professional advancement.
“I shopped there because I never really thought of them as being a big chain, The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company,” Doebereiner recalled. “I liked shopping there because it seemed more of a local mom-and-pop kind of store. People got to know each other, you got to know the cashiers. They were such a friendly bunch. There wasn’t a lot of turnover so you got to know them. Everybody was like, “Hi! How are ya today?’ People truly cared about each other. When somebody asked, ‘How are ya doin’ today,’ they truly cared about how you felt. That’s how I felt at the A&P. They were friends. We weren’t just customers and workers, we were actually friends. We got to know each other.”
Indeed, the 20-employee Lathrop Avenue A&P was home to many veteran A&P employees at the time of its 1979 closure, a move spurred by the retrenching supermarket giant’s shutdown of its 42-store Milwaukee Division at the hands of fast-usurping Wisconsin-based rivals Kohl’s, Sentry and Pick ‘n Save, independent regional chains which had significantly eaten into A&P’s once-dominant market share, leaving A&P a 5% share bit player in a highly-competitive, volume-oriented business.
Coming full circle, two-year Lathrop Avenue A&P store manager Harvey Mikolajczak, a 32-year A&P veteran in Milwaukee and Racine, had been assistant manager at the Lathrop Avenue A&P when it first opened in February 1959. Mikolajczak’s assistant store manager, Art Bohm, was a 25-year A&P veteran. Cashier Marge Nilo had logged nine years at the Lathrop A&P. The store’s produce manager, Warren Harter, a 30-year A&P veteran who had worked at every A&P store in Racine and Kenosha, including the Uptown A&P’s predecessor store at 848 Washington Ave., had joined the company at the urging of his uncle, an A&P supervisor.
“I really felt bad when the store closed because I liked shopping there,” Doebereiner said. “It was really sad. It was a great place to shop. They were such friendly people. It was convenient — you could get everything there. They had nice produce. The meat department was great. It was a nice store to shop at. I was always looking for a bargain and they had good prices on things. I just really loved that A&P.”
Another rekindled fond memory of the Lathrop Avenue A&P for Doebereiner were the cashiers grinding A&P’s roster of proprietary house-branded whole bean coffees — Eight O’ Clock, Bokar and Red Circle — at the big red checkout stand grinders. The fragrance of the freshly-ground coffee infused the store.
“I do like my coffee,” Doebereiner said. “I liked them grinding the coffee fresh like that. You’d walk in the store and you could just smell it.”
Ghost Signs Wigley.jpg
Ghost Signs - Black Jack Gum.jpg
Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Wisconsin Avenue.jpg
Ghost Signs - Diphtheria Cure Horizontal.jpg
Ghost Signs - Mail Pouch Tobacco 7-UP.jpg
Ghost Signs - Pabst Famous Milwaukee Beer.jpg
Ghost Signs - Racine County Bank.JPG
Ghost Signs - Restored Pabst Ad at Ivanhoe.jpg
Ghost Signs - Wigley Close-up.jpg
Ghost Signs Fish Joynt Retouched.jpg
Ghost Signs Gettelman Douglas.jpg
Ghost Signs Ivanhoe.jpg
Ghost Signs Kern.jpg
Ghost Signs Miller Douglas.jpg
Ghost Signs Miller Main Street Retouched.jpg
Ghost Signs Morey Side Retouched.jpg
Ghost Signs Pabst Renovated.jpg
Ghost Signs Racine Co. Bank.jpg
Ghost Signs The Times.jpg
Ghost Signs - Bull Durham Belle Harbor.jpg
Ghost Signs Indian Motorcycles.jpg
Ghost Signs Morey Back.jpg
Ghost Signs -Schlitz Beer 936 MLK Drive.JPG
Ghost Signs Just Bakery Douglas Avenue.jpg
Ghost Signs - Coca-Cola Belle Harbor.jpg
Ghost Signs Schlitz - Washington Avenue.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!