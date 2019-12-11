Gould earns rank of Eagle Scout

RACINE — Kenny Gould of Caledonia has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. A member of Scout Troop 142, sponsored by Bartlett Youth Foundation, he is the son of Ken and Christin Gould.

Gould started his scouting career in Cub Scout Pack 165, sponsored by Friends of Prairie School, in 2010 under the leadership of cubmaster Brian Steffen. In 2012 with a rank of Arrow of Light, he crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 142.

As a scout, Gould earned all the ranks under the leadership of scoutmasters Bill Schroeder and Jon Antonneau, with the support of other adult leaders. He earned 24 merit badges as well as the Freeze Out Award. Gould has held the leadership position of senior patrol leader for two years in addition to those of quartermaster and patrol leader.

Gould recently completed his Eagle Scout service project at River Bend Nature Center where he led the installation of five, 10-foot native trees and identifying signage on a hiking trail. The research and planning of the project, including the tree acquisition and transport, signage design and production, labor recruitment and installation management comprised over 100 man-hours of friends, family and fellow scouts. The goal is to enhance a hiker's experience on their walks through the woods.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}