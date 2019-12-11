Gould earns rank of Eagle Scout

RACINE — Kenny Gould of Caledonia has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. A member of Scout Troop 142, sponsored by Bartlett Youth Foundation, he is the son of Ken and Christin Gould.
Gould started his scouting career in Cub Scout Pack 165, sponsored by Friends of Prairie School, in 2010 under the leadership of cubmaster Brian Steffen. In 2012 with a rank of Arrow of Light, he crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 142.
As a scout, Gould earned all the ranks under the leadership of scoutmasters Bill Schroeder and Jon Antonneau, with the support of other adult leaders. He earned 24 merit badges as well as the Freeze Out Award. Gould has held the leadership position of senior patrol leader for two years in addition to those of quartermaster and patrol leader.
Gould recently completed his Eagle Scout service project at River Bend Nature Center where he led the installation of five, 10-foot native trees and identifying signage on a hiking trail. The research and planning of the project, including the tree acquisition and transport, signage design and production, labor recruitment and installation management comprised over 100 man-hours of friends, family and fellow scouts. The goal is to enhance a hiker's experience on their walks through the woods.
You have free articles remaining.
Gould completed Boy Scouts of America National Youth Leadership Training in 2016. Additionally, he was elected by his peers into the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s national honor society, in 2015.
An avid camper, Gould has attended troop campouts in Wisconsin including state parks, Camp Rokilio, Camp OhDaKoTa and Robert S. Lyle Scout Reservation. He has attended Civil War reenactments at the historic Wade House, and canoed on the Kickapoo and Rock Rivers. Gould has also been an active member of Troop 142’s Venture Crew, which does high adventure camping. Venture trips included backpacking in the Bighorn Mountains-Cloud Peak Wilderness Area (Wyoming), Isle Royale National Park (Michigan) and Adirondack State Park (New York).
Gould has volunteered for community service activities including Scouting for Food, Racine County highway cleanups, fundraising events for Bartlett Youth Foundation, U.S. Postal Service food sorting, Camp OhDaKoTa enhancements and school-based counseling for middle school outdoor retreat.
Gould, a senior at The Prairie School, plans to pursue college studies in history and political science.
He received his Eagle badge at the Troop 142 Eagle court of honor ceremony Nov. 17 at Bartlett Youth Foundation.