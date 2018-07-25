YORKVILLE — The James A. Peterson Veterans Village Committee will host a golf outing at noon Friday, Sept. 14, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.
It will be a scramble style event with prizes, silent auction and raffles. The $100 fee includes the green fee, cart, lunch and a barbecue dinner. Dinner and social hour will follow on the patio.
Registration is required by Aug. 15. To obtain a registration form, go to www.vetsoutreachwi.us.
Proceeds will help support the mission of the James A. Peterson Veteran Tiny Home Village to assist homeless and at-risk veterans strive for normalcy in life.
